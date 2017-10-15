An early-morning blaze at a Long Beach home Sunday was believed to have been caused by an electrical malfunction involving a refrigerator used outdoors on a patio, fire officials said.

There were no injuries.

Fire Chief Joseph Miller said the blaze broke out shortly after 2:20 a.m. at the two-story home on East Penn Street but the occupants had made their way to safety and were outside the house by the time firefighters arrived.

“There was fire in the rear of the house extension that traveled up into the main part of the house,” Miller said. “Heavy fire and smoke was visible from the rear of the home on the first and second floors.”

Miller said “extensive” heat and smoke caused damage but he stopped short of saying the house had been destroyed.

“The homeowners were home but were alerted to the fire and exited the home – someone downstairs (on the first floor) smelled smoke and came up and alerted them,” Miller said.

Long Beach Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins said an investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office found the cause of the blaze to be tied to an electrical problem outside of the home that “appeared to be possibly from a refrigerator that was used outside on a patio.”

Miller said it took about two hours to bring the blaze under control with the support of fire departments from Oceanside, Lawrence-Cedarhurst, Baldwin, Island Park, Atlantic Beach and Point Lookout-Lido.