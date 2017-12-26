Thousands of Long Island property owners, particularly Nassau County residents, crammed into town tax receivers’ offices Tuesday in a rush to prepay their 2018 taxes in the hopes of securing a deduction this year before the new federal tax code goes into effect.

Town staff members are scrambling as residents try to take advantage of the potential deductions before the year ends on Sunday. The IRS has not yet ruled if 2018 prepayments will be deductible for the 2017 tax year.

Hours after President Donald Trump signed the $1.5 trillion federal tax bill into law on Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order allowing payment this month of all or partial 2018 taxes in towns and counties that usually do not allow it, including Nassau.

The new federal tax code only allows property owners to deduct up to $10,000 in state and local income, sales and property taxes beginning next year. The code also temporarily lowers individual taxes, cuts corporate taxes to 21 percent from 35 percent and increases standard deductions.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Hempstead Town residents waited in lines and peppered the staff of the office of the receiver of taxes with questions about prepaying their second-half school and general taxes. Town tax receiver Donald Clavin held a news conference Tuesday as residents watched.

“The federal tax code was nothing more than a lump of coal,” Clavin said. “I knew from the get-go we were going to be inundated with people.”

Oyster Bay Town officials arrived for an 8 a.m. meeting on tax payments Tuesday at Town Hall East in Oyster Bay hamlet to find 20 people already lined up outside, even though the office didn’t open until 9 a.m.

“We have lines out the door and the phones ringing off the hooks,” Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich said.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano signed warrants Tuesday morning finalizing the amount of taxes to be paid by each homeowner, said Rob Walker, the chief deputy county executive. But each receiver of taxes will need to verify that there “are no issues” with those numbers, which are in preliminary files sent to the receivers a few days ago, said county Assessor James Davis.

“We’re working very closely with every receiver to make sure there are no problems,” Davis said.

Once the receivers approve the numbers, county officials will scramble to put the tax amounts online, Davis said. It likely will take the county information technology department a full day to do so, he said.