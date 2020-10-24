ALBANY — Long Islanders will head to the polls beginning Saturday to take advantage of nine days of early voting statewide before Election Day.

Voters can go to any of the selected early voting sites in their county. The sites will have special evening and weekend hours in staggered schedules through Nov. 1. On Saturday, the early polls open at 9 a.m. in Nassau County and will be open until 6 p.m. In Suffolk County, the early polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sites and hours are posted on the websites of the Suffolk County and Nassau County boards of election https://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/BOE/Early-Voting-Sites-11-3-2020 and https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/DocumentCenter/View/30209/Early-Voter-Flyer-General-2020-Combined?bidId=.

A state Board of Elections portal (https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/) also allows a voter to find his or her early voting sites.

Although early voting was adopted in 2019, it offers an added benefit this year to voters who might want to stay away from potentially more crowded Election Day polls out of concern of spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Election officials say the busiest days for early voting sites will be Saturday and the last day of early voting on Nov. 1. They advise voters that the shortest lines will be midday during the week, but that early voting any time should be a faster process than the traditional Election Day voting.

"After 3 p.m. has been the quietest time in an early voting location," said James P. . Scheuerman, Democratic commissioner with the Nassau County Board of Elections.

In addition, voters who vote by absentee ballot can go to a secure spot at early polling places to drop off their ballots, rather than mail them, to be sure their vote is received and will be counted.

For New Yorkers who have voted before, there is no need to provide identification. First-time voters who registered by mail and didn’t provide a copy of identification in the registration may have to show ID, such as a current driver’s license or DMV identification card, a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the voter’s name and address.

Voters without ID or unable to provide identification will be able to vote by affidavit ballot and the issue will be settled after Election Day by election officials.

Voters must wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart as part of the precautions against spreading the virus.