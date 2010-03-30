TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

East End town agenda, April 4

EAST HAMPTON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 159 Pantigo Rd.

PLANNING BOARD

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

TOWN BOARD

7 p.m. April 15

ZONING BOARD

7:30 p.m. April 27

RIVERHEAD

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 Howell Ave.

TOWN BOARD

2 p.m. Tuesday

ZONING BOARD

7:15 p.m. Thursday

SAG HARBOR

Unless specified, meetings are at municipal building, 55 Main St.

BOARD OF HISTORIC

PRESERVATION AND

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW

5 p.m. Thursday

ZONING BOARD

6:30 p.m. April 20

SHELTER ISLAND

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, North Ferry Road.

TOWN BOARD

4:30 p.m. Friday

ZONING BOARD

7:30 p.m. April 28

SOUTHAMPTON

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 116 Hampton Rd.

PLANNING BOARD

1 p.m. Thursday

TOWN BOARD

6 p.m. April 13

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. April 15

SOUTHOLD

Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 53095 Main Rd.

TOWN BOARD

4:30 p.m. Tuesday

ZONING BOARD

6 p.m. Thursday, special meeting - annex, first-floor conference room

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Unless specified, meetings are at municipal building, 165 Mill Rd.

ARCHITECTURAL

REVIEW BOARD

7 p.m. Tuesday

PLANNING BOARD

7 p.m. Thursday

ZONING BOARD

7 p.m. April 15

Compiled by Patricia Sollitto

