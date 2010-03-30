East End town agenda, April 4
Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 159 Pantigo Rd.
PLANNING BOARD
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
TOWN BOARD
7 p.m. April 15
ZONING BOARD
7:30 p.m. April 27
Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 200 Howell Ave.
TOWN BOARD
2 p.m. Tuesday
ZONING BOARD
7:15 p.m. Thursday
Unless specified, meetings are at municipal building, 55 Main St.
BOARD OF HISTORIC
PRESERVATION AND
ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW
5 p.m. Thursday
ZONING BOARD
6:30 p.m. April 20
Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, North Ferry Road.
TOWN BOARD
4:30 p.m. Friday
ZONING BOARD
7:30 p.m. April 28
Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 116 Hampton Rd.
PLANNING BOARD
1 p.m. Thursday
TOWN BOARD
6 p.m. April 13
ZONING BOARD
7 p.m. April 15
Unless specified, meetings are at Town Hall, 53095 Main Rd.
TOWN BOARD
4:30 p.m. Tuesday
ZONING BOARD
6 p.m. Thursday, special meeting - annex, first-floor conference room
Unless specified, meetings are at municipal building, 165 Mill Rd.
ARCHITECTURAL
REVIEW BOARD
7 p.m. Tuesday
PLANNING BOARD
7 p.m. Thursday
ZONING BOARD
7 p.m. April 15
Compiled by Patricia Sollitto
