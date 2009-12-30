East End town agenda, Jan. 3

Reports from county or village police, Dec. 20-26

Aquebogue

Nine windows were damaged at Meeting House Creek Inn on Meeting House Creek Road on Dec. 22.

Baiting Hollow

Hunters were reported on Beach Way on Dec. 26.

Calverton

A woman was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center Dec. 26 after allegedly driving her vehicle into two parked cars on River Road on Dec. 26.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Golden Spruce Drive on Dec. 24.

Unknown persons drove snowmobiles on the front lawn of a residence on Donna Drive on Dec. 21.

Eastport

Two front glass windows at Rite Aid Pharmacy on Eastport Manor Road were broken Dec. 23, setting off the store's alarm. Nothing was reported stolen.

East Hampton

On Dec. 20, an unknown person in a black pickup truck was driving in a reckless and aggressive manner, forcing vehicles off the roadways on Montauk Highway and Stephen Hands Path.

On Dec. 21, a black pickup truck being driven erratically was reported at Cedar and North Main streets.

Possible gas leaks were reported Dec. 22 at locations on Main Street, Georgica Road and Woods Lane. National Grid was contacted, police said.

A suspicious man was wandering around a North Main Street yard Dec. 21. He was observed leaving the area in a white van.

Youths were throwing snowballs at vehicles on Main Street on Dec. 25.

Jamesport

Items, including four compound hunting bows, were stolen from Woodside Farm on Manor Lane on Dec. 21.

Mastic Beach

A GPS navigation unit was stolen from a van at a job site on Woodside Road on Dec. 22.

Middle Island

A wallet, debit card and cell phone were stolen from a 1992 Chevrolet parked at King Kullen on Route 25 on Dec. 20.

Riverhead

Screen windows were removed from a residence at Woodcliff Park on Dec. 26.

Unknown individuals were observed shooting fireworks at geese on Pond View Road on Dec. 26.

Two tires on a vehicle parked at Tanger Outlet 2 on West Main Street were flattened Dec. 24.

Snow and ice falling from the Bank of America building on Old Country Road damaged a vehicle on Dec. 24.

An unknown man was observed stealing a blue 1999 Toyota from a Citgo station on West Main Street on Dec. 22.

Rocky Point

Jewelry was stolen from a house on Jupiter Road on Dec. 22. The front door of the house was left unlocked.

Shirley

Fence slats were discovered broken off Dec. 21 at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall on Havenwood Drive East.

Wading River

The windshield of a vehicle on Farm Road East was damaged Dec. 23.

ELSEWHERE

Blue Point

A GPS unit was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from an unlocked 2004 Honda vehicle parked in a driveway on Boylan Lane.

Centereach

Tires on a 1993 Geo Prism and a 2008 Toyota Corolla parked in a driveway on Simon Court were punctured and flattened Dec. 22.

East Patchogue

The tires and rims of a 2003 Dodge Ram were discovered missing Dec. 22. The vehicle was parked on Medford Avenue.

Holbrook

Copper piping was discovered stolen Dec. 22 from the basement of a house on Coates Avenue. A burglar gained entry by kicking in the front door.

Holtsville

A generator, leaf blower, chop saw and nail gun were discovered stolen Dec. 21 from a shed at a house on Cherry Avenue.

Lake Grove

A Smith Haven Mall shopper was approached by two men with a handgun in the parking lot Dec. 20. They stole the victim's wallet, cash, cell phone, keys and car.

Patchogue

A bike was reported stolen Dec. 22 from a driveway on River Avenue. The bike had been left outside overnight.

Port Jefferson

A bag of medical waste products was discovered stolen from Port Jefferson Health Care Facility on Dark Hollow Road on Dec. 21.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley, Ginny Dunleavy and Ann Smukler