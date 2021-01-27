An East Hampton man has been accused of sexual conduct with a child 20 years ago, and investigators are checking if there are other victims, the New York State Police said Wednesday.

About two decades ago, Pablo Aguilar, 42, "engaged in sexual acts with a child, under the age of 11, over the course of approximately one year, in the town of Southampton," State Police said in a statement.

Police did not say when Aguilar was arrested. He was arraigned Jan. 6 at Southampton Town Court and released after posting $10,000 bail, police said. Aguilar faces a charge of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a B-felony, police said.

Authorities did not detail what information led them to learn of Aguilar’s alleged crime but said he was charged "after a thorough investigation."

Police said they are investigating the "possibility of additional victims."

It was not immediately clear Wednesday night if Aguilar had an attorney

Anyone with information about Aguilar is asked to call State police at 631-756-3300.