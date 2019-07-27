Woman struck, killed by Mack truck in East Hills, police say
A 77-year-old woman driving an Audi died Friday in East Hills after her car was hit by an eastbound Mack truck hauling a semitrailer on the Long Island Expressway's south service road, Nassau police said on Saturday.
The victim, who was driving a 2017 Audi Q7 north on Roslyn Road about 2:29 p.m. Friday, suffered multiple trauma injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital, police said.
The 36-year-old man behind the wheel of the 2005 truck, which was hauling a 2004 Spectra Marine semitrailer, suffered a head laceration and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the collision. Both vehicles will undergo safety examinations, police said.
The two drivers' names were not released.
