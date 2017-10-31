East Meadow High School homecoming 2017
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Share your Long Island homecoming photos by emailing rachel.weiss@newsday.com.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School students Daniel Miranda and Tara Fama were crowned homecoming king and queen at halftime during the homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
East Meadow High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.