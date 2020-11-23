Two Mastic men were arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with an August slaying of a man in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

Brooke Jackson, 41, and Umar A. El-Quhir Sr., 43, who both live at the same Clinton Avenue residence in Mastic, each face a second-degree murder charge, police said in a statement.

Police said Jackson and El-Quhir Sr. are responsible for the death of Earle Foster, 52, of Hempstead. Police said about 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. officers responded to a 911 call of a man injured in the courtyard of the Maple Tree Apartments on Maple Avenue in East Patchogue. Responding officers found Foster wounded from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

When asked Monday what, if any, relationship existed between the defendants and Foster was, a department spokeswoman said the three men were acquaintances.

Jackson will be held at the Fourth Precinct while El-Quhir Sr. would be held overnight at the Fifth Precinct, police said. They are both expected to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip, officials said.