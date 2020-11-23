TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
Long Island

Two charged in Est Patchogue killing, cops say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Two Mastic men were arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with an August slaying of a man in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

Brooke Jackson, 41, and Umar A. El-Quhir Sr., 43, who both live at the same Clinton Avenue residence in Mastic, each face a second-degree murder charge, police said in a statement.

Police said Jackson and El-Quhir Sr. are responsible for the death of Earle Foster, 52, of Hempstead. Police said about 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. officers responded to a 911 call of a man injured in the courtyard of the Maple Tree Apartments on Maple Avenue in East Patchogue. Responding officers found Foster wounded from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

When asked Monday what, if any, relationship existed between the defendants and Foster was, a department spokeswoman said the three men were acquaintances.

Jackson will be held at the Fourth Precinct while El-Quhir Sr. would be held overnight at the Fifth Precinct, police said. They are both expected to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Latest Long Island News

New York state Senate members meet in the Democrats: We'll have veto-proof edge in State Senate
Astronaut Scott Tingle, bottom right, participated in a Astronaut to high schoolers: Reach for the stars
Melissa Vell, a volunteer, loads a bin Friday 'The need is up drastically' for Long Islanders seeking Thanksgiving meals
Women wearing masks, as recommended to help prevent Yellow, orange and red: How the COVID-19 micro-clusters work
In-person learning at public schools in New York De Blasio offers broad outline of schools reopening plan
The Hempstead school district's new progression plan, including Plan for Hempstead includes raising graduation rates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search