Suffolk County police seek the public’s help identifying three people who committed an armed robbery at a pharmacy in East Patchogue on Monday afternoon.

Police said two men and a woman entered Light House Pharmacy, 747 Montauk Highway, about 1:50 p.m.

“One man displayed a handgun and they stole cash and prescription medications,” police said in a statement. The trio then fled in a “light-colored vehicle” and were last seen headed eastbound on Montauk Highway, officials said.

No one was injured during the incident, cops said.

A police spokeswoman said detectives are investigating if the armed robbery was linked to a similar armed robbery last week at a CVS pharmacy in West Islip.

That robbery occurred at the CVS at 499 Montauk Highway, about 4:10 a.m. last Thursday, police said.

In that incident, officials said two men stole prescription medications. No arrests had been made, cops said.

Detectives urge anyone with information on Monday's armed robbery in East Patchogue to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a fast-cash reward of $3,000 for information leading to an arrest within 72 hours, police said.