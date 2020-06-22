TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
Long Island

Cops seek trio in armed robbery of East Patchogue pharmacy

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County police seek the public’s help identifying three people who committed an armed robbery at a pharmacy in East Patchogue on Monday afternoon.

Police said two men and a woman entered Light House Pharmacy, 747 Montauk Highway, about 1:50 p.m.

“One man displayed a handgun and they stole cash and prescription medications,” police said in a statement. The trio then fled in a “light-colored vehicle” and were last seen headed eastbound on Montauk Highway, officials said.

No one was injured during the incident, cops said.

A police spokeswoman said detectives are investigating if the armed robbery was linked to a similar armed robbery last week at a CVS pharmacy in West Islip.

That robbery occurred at the CVS at 499 Montauk Highway, about 4:10 a.m. last Thursday, police said.

In that incident, officials said two men stole prescription medications. No arrests had been made, cops said.

Detectives urge anyone with information on Monday's armed robbery in East Patchogue to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a fast-cash reward of $3,000 for information leading to an arrest within 72 hours, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Workers remove wood panels that covered window displays Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he is talking Tristate area may consider asking visitors to quarantine, Cuomo says
Exterior of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Curran: Roosevelt statue to remain 'right where it is'
Apartments proposed on Stewart Avenue would be Garden Garden City to leave affordable housing group it was ordered to join
A pro-police rally on Route 347 near Route112 Hundreds rally in support of police
Nassau County police and other uniformed sworn officers Nassau COVID-19 responders may get new service bars and pins
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search