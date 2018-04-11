A monitoring well drilled south of a former landfill in East Quogue detected concentrations of a perfluorinated compound at more than 150 times the level at which federal officials say exposure in drinking water can cause health problems, including impaired fetal growth, certain cancers and immune system conditions.

State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said the results came from groundwater samples, not drinking water, but that Suffolk County plans to offer testing of private wells at 107 nearby homes. Southampton Town will also provide bottled water to residents.

Based on those results, the state will decide if homes in the area should be hooked up to public-water supplies, which must comply with state and federal drinking water standards. Private wells do not.

“We can’t tell the exposure just from detections in the monitoring well,” a DEC official said.

Suffolk County Water Authority wells near the former landfill have not detected perfluorinated compounds, authority CEO Jeffrey Szabo said in a statement.

“Our customers should know that their drinking water meets all drinking water standards for quality,” he said.

The DEC monitoring well was one of three drilled near the 10.6-acre site off Damascus Road in January as part of a broader state investigation into how closed landfills are affecting groundwater. After the landfill closed, this site was also used for firefighter training.

Tests in February at one well south of the site revealed levels of the compound perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, or PFOS, at 11,200 parts per trillion, according to documents obtained by Newsday. The results were not received until end of March, DEC officials said.

The concentration was the highest detected on Long Island thus far, DEC officials said.

The compound, which was present in fire-retardant foams, is not regulated in drinking water but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion combined for PFOS, and the related perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA.

When that threshold is hit, health officials should be notified but there are no federal requirements to close wells, blend supplies to lessen concentrations or install treatment.

This is the latest discovery of what some officials say is becoming a ubiquitous find in local groundwater. Aquifers are the sole source of drinking water to Long Island’s nearly 3 million residents.

“This is a public-health situation,” Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) told Newsday.

Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach and a Suffolk County Fire Academy in Yaphank were added to the state Superfund list in 2016 and 2017, respectively, because of PFOS or PFOA contamination, though at far lower concentrations than what was detected in East Quogue.

In those cases, the state, county and Suffolk County Water Authority worked to connect homes to public water supplies and install treatment to remove the contaminants.

MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma was also listed as a possible Superfund site in January because of nearby contamination, as was East Hampton Airport where detections have been found in private wells in Wainscott. A Hampton Bays Fire District parcel is also listed as a possible site.

DEC officials said they were considering adding the East Quogue parcel as a possible Superfund list.

Earlier this week, Thiele and Sen. Ken LaValle (R- Port Jefferson) called on the DEC and state Department of Health to coordinate ways to provide clean drinking water to residents because of the increasing number of perfluorinated compounds being found in private wells. They requested some of the state’s $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act funds to be used.

“There needs to be a comprehensive plan put together for extending public water on the East End,” Thiele said. “We can’t be addressing this on an ad hoc basis one site at a time.”

Beyond firefighting foam, perfluorinated compounds were commonly used to make stain- and water-resistant carpeting, fabrics, takeout food containers and other items.

In 2002, the major manufacturer of PFOS in the United States phased out production and in 2006 eight major companies voluntarily pledged to stop production of PFOS and PFOA by 2015, according to the EPA.

The compounds do not dissolve easily in water but can be removed with technology known as granular activated carbon that is commonly used on Long Island to remove other contaminants from drinking water.

In early 2016, New York classified PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances, allowing the state to regulate storage and releases of the compounds. The move also allowed the state to tap Superfund money to investigate and remediate contaminated sites.

Last year, a state Drinking Water Quality Council was charged with recommending a safe level to the health commissioner to help in crafting a regulation. A meeting in March to discuss that final recommendation was postponed and has not been rescheduled.