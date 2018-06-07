The East Williston Union Free School District plans to build a fence around its elementary school to keep students from running off-site and to block potential assailants from entering the building.

School board president Mark Kamberg announced the plan after a Wednesday night work session. During the session, board members and about 35 residents watched a school safety presentation from the district’s safety committee that recommended adding a perimeter fence to North Side School.

“I feel that if someone drives by our school who even has an inkling in their head of doing something crazy, we look lackadaisical and, frankly, crazy,” said Michelle Grosskopf, a safety committee member. “It is so strange that we do not have any perimeter boundary.”

Kamberg said there are many fence details that haven’t been decided yet, including its height and style and when it will be constructed.

Parents showed support for a fence.

“None of us want to be sitting here a year from now saying ‘We should have put up a fence,’ ” said North Side mother Moura Brush. “Proactive is the way to be.”