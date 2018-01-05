The Eastern District of New York will receive two additional assistant U.S. attorneys tasked with prosecuting violent MS-13 and other gang crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

The new attorneys will focus on prosecuting violent crimes committed by members and associates of MS-13, as well as other gangs, “all of which have a significant presence in the District,” according to a news release from the department.

Authorities have blamed the MS-13 gang for a spate of killings on Long Island in recent months.

Richard Donoghue, the new interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, praised the move in a statement.

“Using every law enforcement resource available, this office and the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force will continue to work tirelessly to make our communities safer by bringing to justice those violent criminals who show no regard for human life,” Donoghue said.

The new attorney positions are part of a group of 40 new federal prosecutors across the United States, according to the release. It was not clear when the new attorneys would begin.