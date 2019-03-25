Eastern District U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue Monday, in a memo, announced the appointment of Mark Lesko as chief assistant U.S. attorney, the No. 2 person in the office.

Lesko has had a wide-ranging career, including his election three times as supervisor of the Town of Brookhaven; vice president for Economic Development at Hofstra University; the head of Accelerate, a multiorganization effort to develop biotech companies on Long Island; and as quarterback on the Yale College football team.

The office has about 175 federal prosecutors, and is responsible for federal law enforcement in Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

Lesko was an assistant U. S. attorney in the office from 2002 to 2009, rising to the deputy head of the criminal division on Long Island. There, he prosecuted a number of high-profile cases, including that of a couple convicted of keeping two Indonesian woman as slaves in their Muttontown mansion; as well as street gangs; a major polluter in Port Jefferson Station; and several major corporate executives.

A longtime Long Island resident, Lesko grew up in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Georgetown law school after Yale.

As quarterback on the Ivy League’s football team, Lesko threw the winning touchdown in an annual Yale-Harvard football game, which Lesko is quick to note: it was the freshman Yale-Harvard game, not THE GAME.

Lesko’s selection drew wide praise.

Hofstra University President Stuart Rabinowitz said: “I have nothing but admiration for Mark. He is very intelligent and thoughtful. He did a wonderful job here…We’re sorry to see him go. But he started as a prosecutor and that’s his first love.”

Prominent defense attorney Steve Zissou said in a statement: “Mark Lesko is an outstanding lawyer that has represented the Eastern District of New York with honor and integrity. United States Attorney Donoghue could not have selected a better person to help him lead the finest district in the country.”

Lesko replaces Bridget Rohde who was named Donoghue’s special counsel. Before Donoghue was confirmed as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, Rohde had been the Acting U.S. attorney.

In another staff development, Donoghue announced the appointment of Jacquelyn Kasulis, as acting chief of the Criminal Division. Kasulis, the head of the office’s Business and Securities Fraud section, is a graduate of Columbia Law School and Davidson College in North Carolina.

Kasulis has prosecuted several of the region’s major white-collar cases with national impact, including that of Martin Shkreli, the founder of the pharmaceutical company, Retrophin. Most recently, Kasulis headed up the investigation and prosecution of a multibillion dollar bribery and money laundering case, involving two former Goldman Sachs bankers and a wealthy Malaysian financier.

Kasulis replaces Seth DuCharme, who has joined the staff of William Barr, the recently named U.S. attorney general.

“Seth’s appointment by the Attorney General speaks volumes about his capabilities and accomplishments, and also reflects this office’s standing within the Department," Donoghue said in a memo.