"The economy," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell declared this week, "is doing very well."

And it is. Steady hiring has shrunk unemployment to 3.8 percent — the lowest since the 1960s. Consumers are spending. Taxes are down. Inflation is tame. Factories are busy. Demand for homes is strong. Household wealth is up.

Yet the numbers that collectively sketch a picture of a vibrant economy don't reflect reality for a range of Americans who still feel far from financially secure even nine years into an economic expansion.



Here's a look at the economy:

COMMUTERS

Gasoline prices have surged 24 percent in the past year to a national average of $2.94 a gallon, according to AAA. That's the highest average since 2014. Analysts at Morgan Stanley have estimated that the increase this year will likely eat away a third of people's savings from Trump's tax cuts.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

HOMEBUYERS

With more people drawing paychecks and able to afford a home, demand has intensified. Yet the number of homes listed for sale is flirting with historic lows. The combination of high demand and low supply has driven prices to troubling high levels.



THE MIDDLE CLASS



Most Americans depend almost exclusively on wages. And after adjusting for inflation, the government reported that Americans' average hourly earnings haven't budged in the past 12 months.

HIGH SCHOOL-ONLY GRADS

Employers increasingly favor college graduates over people with only a high school diploma. Out of the 2.6 million jobs added in the past year, the government's job data shows that 70 percent of them went to college graduates. Workers who have graduated only from high school made up less than 1 percent of the job gains.



COLLEGE GRADS

For all their good fortune as the favored recipients of job growth, there's a major downside for recent college graduates. Obtaining a degree has increasingly coincided with ever-higher student debt loads. Since 2004, total student debt has climbed 540 percent to $1.4 trillion, according to the New York Federal Reserve. About 60 percent of college graduates from 2016 held debt, with an average of $28,400, according to the College Board.

ANYONE PAYING FOR CHILD CARE

Children are immensely expensive. For nearly a third of families, the costs of child care swallowed at least 20 percent of their income, according to a survey posted in March by the caregiver jobs site Care.com. Nearly a third of parents said they went into debt to cover child care expenses.