Mangano sentencings postponed until April 14

The sentencing for former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, convicted of corruption, and his wife Linda Mangano, has been rescheduled to April 14.

The Manganos had been scheduled to be sentenced later this month, but the date was changed Thursday, according to an online court filing. No explanation was provided.

Edward Mangano, 59, was convicted at his 2019 federal trial of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Prosecutors have said Mangano faces up to 20 years in prison on some of the charges.

Linda Mangano, 58, was found guilty of charges that included lying to the FBI about what prosecutors dubbed a "no-show" $454,000 job as a food taster.

Prosecutors alleged at trial that then-newly elected county executive was bribed by restaurateur Harendra Singh, the prosecution's star trial witness.

Mangano, according to the jury verdict, pressured Town of Oyster Bay officials into indirectly backing $20 million in loans for Singh.

In return, Singh lavished the Manganos with various items, including flooring for their bedroom, vacations, a luxury watch for one of their sons and the no-show job for Linda Mangano.

Defense attorneys argued the items were not bribes, but gifts from a close family friend.

Edward Mangano's attorney Kevin Keating, in court filings earlier this month, argued his client should receive "substantial leniency" in sentencing because he has "lost virtually everything." He said Mangano is innocent.

In a Feb. 18 filing to the court, Linda Mangano's attorney, John Carman, requested the former newspaper publisher be sentenced to community service. Carman argued it was justified because she lived a life "defined by kindness and a selfless impulse to help others," while saying her life and marriage "are in shambles."

Prosecutors are expected to file their sentencing recommendations this week.