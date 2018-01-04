$content.name
Ward Melville H.S. team wins court competition
The mock trial team from Ward Melville High School in East Setauket took the top spot in this year’s Long Island Mentor Moot Court Competition.
The foursome of Jake DePinto, Michael Lu, Jay Sangwan and Andi Sauer defeated a team from Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead — the Nassau County victor — in the finals.
They had bested William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach to become the Suffolk winners before facing off against Sacred Heart.
“I am proud of the zealous advocacy shown by these students,” said Doug Elliot, Ward Melville’s team coach. “They are in the process of becoming engaged citizens at a very young age, and I am confident they will all make meaningful contributions to their communities going forward.”
The competition attracted about 40 teams, challenging the students to organize and present arguments about an imaginary lawsuit with real-life judges questioning them as they would in appellate court proceedings. The competition’s final rounds took place at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Central Islip.
This year’s topics explored whether a fictional high school violated rights to free speech by demanding that a student remove an online post criticizing its principal or face suspension, and whether the school could permissibly search a messenger function on a school-issued piece of technology when it sought to stop the spread of drugs.
Sacred Heart’s team — Sara Campbell, Kaitlyn Cox, Josette Peacock and Keara St. Fort — defeated a team from Massapequa High School in the competition’s semifinal round to take the top spot in Nassau. In addition, Peacock was named the competition’s Best Oralist.
“I’m very proud of my team,” Sacred Heart’s team moderator Alison Mertz said. “They took great leadership in going over the case and have great skill in critical thinking and the ability to speak clearly.”
