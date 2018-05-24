2 Manhasset H.S. students honored in fundraising contest

Two Manhasset High School students were named “Students of the Year” in a competition that raised a total of $347,214 to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Juniors Maddie Girard and Casey Roszko, who led the For the Love of the Blood team, raised $118,252 in the second annual competition that enlisted local teens to raise the most money for blood cancer research in a seven-week span. The students, both of whom have battled lymphoma, won $2,500 college scholarships.

The runner-up team was Ya Gotta Believe Too, which raised $63,836 and was led by Syosset High School sophomore Marissa Schneider.

“These students are an inspiration,” said Sara Lipsky, executive director of the society’s Long Island Chapter. “They embody the idea that anyone can make a difference with hard work and dedication.”

Three more students received Citizenship Awards and $1,000 college scholarships based on community involvement, volunteerism and commitment to the society’s mission. Those went to Tiffany Jiao of The Wheatley School, Maya Montalto of Babylon High School, and Jillian Bove of Ward Melville High School.

Avi Nessim, a sophomore at North Shore Hebrew Academy, received the competition’s Chairman Leadership Award.

JERICHO/LOCUST VALLEY

Lexus Eco Challenge

Team Powerfuels of Jericho High School and Team Bottle Buddies of Locust Valley Middle School won $15,000 first-place prizes in the high school and middle school divisions, respectively, of this year’s Lexus Eco Challenge.

The national competition asks students to come up with solutions for local environmental problems.

Powerfuels promoted using biodiesel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Bottle Buddies aimed to reduce their school’s carbon footprint via recycling.

The teams also were among five local recipients of $10,000 this spring for being winners in the competition’s Air & Climate and Land & Water challenges.

COUNTYWIDE

National Merit Scholars

Twenty-two Nassau County high school students are among 2,500 nationwide named National Merit Scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

The students, who each receive $2,500, are recognized as having the “strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies,” the organization said. They were chosen from 15,000-plus finalists nationwide.

Honorees and their high schools are: Tzvi Heimowitz, Davis Renov Stahler Yeshiva; Paige Silverstein, Friends Academy; Brandon Gong, Garden City; Courtney Hakimian and Megan Xu, Great Neck North; Kimberly Wah Lu, Great Neck South; Caroline Chen, Chiu Fan Bowen Lo, Emma Gan and Alex Quan Xu, Jericho; Helen Zhang, MacArthur; Rachel Chang and William Peng, Manhasset; Julia Caccavo, Our Lady of Mercy Academy; Julia Ruskin, Paul D. Schreiber; George Yang, Portledge; Ella Eisenberg, Roslyn; Casey Leimbach, Sacred Heart Academy; Joy Ma, Sanford H. Calhoun; Wanlin Li, Syosset; and Jeehyun Kim and Saman Suleman, The Wheatley School.

Bradford Lin of Kings Point, who attends the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, and James Rose of Locust Valley, who attends Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut, also won National Merit Scholarships.

ISLANDWIDE

FACS Challenge

Twenty students were winners in the Long Island Family & Consumer Sciences Challenge, which asked participants to tackle topics in the home-and-careers field, such as designing outfits using inorganic or e-waste rubbish.

Winners and their school districts were: Allison Alvarez, Bellmore-Merrick; Briana Deakoum and Mina Papadadtonakis, East Meadow; Nigella Trinidad, Harborfields; Emily Kleinfeldt, Levittown; Angela Grippi, Emily Harris and Danielle Pearson, Massapequa; Danielle Rose and Caitlin Sternberg, Miller Place; Gianna Albanese, Abby Banner and Frankie Corozzo, North Shore; and Karelyn Chica, Niyanna Demmit, Yasmine Hardy, Nia Simone Morgan, Jordan Pendergrass, Laila Smith and Milan Torres-Laureano, Wyandanch.— Michael R. Ebert