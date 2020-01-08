Long Island's 2020 Regeneron scholars
Thirty-six high school seniors from 20 Long Island public school districts were named scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search on Jan. 8, 2020. Meet the students and see their project titles.
Andrew Brinton, John F. Kennedy High School
Project title: Marsh Restoration: Ribbed Mussels (Geukensia demissa) as a Revival Mechanism to Rebuild the Coastal Salt Marshes of Long Island, New York
Kenar Gelman, John F. Kennedy High School
Project title: Chondrocyte Adenosine A2A receptor signaling leads to cellular homeostasis through activation of Protein Kinase A (PKA)
Katherine St. George, John F. Kennedy High School
Project title: The Ketogenic Diet Ameliorates The Effects of Caffeine in Seizure Susceptible Drosophila melanogaster
Yu Zhu, Central Islip High School
Project title: The effects of simulated microgravity on the biofilm production and susceptibility of Acinetobacter Tat mutants
Kimberly Liao, Commack High School
Project title: Identification of a Model Agnostic Disease Driver in Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis; Implications for Drug Development
SShamtej Singh Rana, Commack High School
Project title: Wildfire Prediction and Reduction for the West Coast of the USA Using a Neural Network Approach
Abishek Ravindran, W. Tresper Clarke High School
Project title: Implementation of Novel Sector Weight and Google Trends Data Objectives using MOEA/D Curtails Systematic Risk for Quintessential Investors
Karen Li, The Wheatley School
Project title: Probing the Interactions between Carbohydrates and Aromatic Amino Acids
Nicole Khaimov, Glen Cove High School
Project title: Emotional Intelligence and Moral Competence Across Age Groups: A Study of Secondary School Students and Teachers
Kallista Zhuang, Great Neck South High School
Project title: A Novel Link Between Xenoestrogen Bisphenol-A's Neurotoxicity and Neuroinflammation via Estrogenic Activity and Alzheimer's Disease Pathogenesis
Carrie Hsu, Herricks High School
Project title: Development of a Frustrated Total Internal Reflection Biosensing System for Noninvasive Terahertz Imaging and Detecting Cell Growth
Bhav Patel, Herricks High School
Project title: Changes in Neural Connectivity Underlying Attention Abilities Before and After Antipsychotic Treatment in First Episode Psychosis Patients
Sejal Gupta, Hicksville High School
Project title: Development of a Machine Learning Algorithm to Predict the Path of Joints for Gait Rehabilitation
Sheryl Lin, Island Trees High School
Project title: Artesunate and Quercetin in Combination -- Mitigation of Amyloid Plaque-Induced Cytotoxicity in Alzheimer's
Feiyang Dai, Jericho High School
Project title: Predicting Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Response: Examining Pretreatment Biomarkers GABA and Glx
Emily Gan, Jericho High School
Project title: Light manipulation for outdoor microalgae cultivation: Fluorophore co-cultivation and microbiome characterization of model and environmental isolates
Jennifer Lin, Jericho High School
Project title: Lysosomal nutrient metabolism: Amino acids and cholesterol synergistically modulate mTORC1 signaling in atherosclerosis
Sara Bahri, Lynbrook High School
Project title: Altered Bilayer Elasticity as a Novel Mechanism for Aminoglycoside Antibiotics' Toxicity
Kevin Carratu, Manhasset High School
Project title: Supplementation of Antioxidants with Curcumin, Quercetin, and L-glutathione to Reduce Dopaminergic Neurodegeneration, Alpha-synuclein Accumulation, and Decreased Motility Associated with Parkinson's in Caenorhabditis elegans
Kevin Gauld, Manhasset High School
Project title: Optimizing Neural Image Classifiers Through the Usage of Neural Style Transfer in Image Preprocessing
Ella Wesson, Manhasset High School
Project title: Engineering One Layer of a Two-Dimensional Acoustic Band Gap Material and Reconstructing the Sound Pressure Field Using Acoustic Holography
Elizabeth Wu, Manhasset High School
Project title: Developing Algorithmic Machinery to Explore the Cosmological Horizon Problem by Numerically Solving Maxwell's Equations in the Kasner Metric
Keaton Danseglio, North Shore High School
Project title: Transgenerational Effects of Paternal Stress in Drosophila melanogaster
Kyra McCreery, North Shore High School
Project title: Associations between the Slowdown in North Atlantic Tropical-Cyclone Translation Speed and Intensifying Storm Precipitation
Kreena Totala, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School
Project title: The Novel Quantification of White Matter Microstructural Alterations in Thalamocortical Tracts as a Predictive Measure of ADHD Behavior and Subtype in a Pediatric Population
Priya Chainani, Paul D. Schreiber High School
Project title: The Predictability of U.S. Drug Deaths Through State Level Income Inequality and Neuroticism
Jaime Levin, Paul D. Schreiber High School
Project title: Categorizing geocoded anti-vaccination tweets in urban areas using Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) and dictionary-based modeling
William Borges, Roslyn High School
Project title: An Innovative Approach to Recover Nitrogen from Wastewater Using Nanostructured Cellulose Sulfate
Andrew Goldberg, Roslyn High School
Project title: Compression of Intrinsic Neural Timescale in Schizophrenia
Jake Stoller, Roslyn High School
Project title: Examining the Effects of Decitabine on the Efficacy of DS-3032b in Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma
Caitlin Wilkinson, Smithtown High School East
Project title: Rates and Traits: The Potential for Utilizing Above-ground Plant Traits to Predict Denitrification in Long Island Salt Marshes
Stephanie Lin, Smithtown High School West
Project title: Convolutional Neural Network of Dynamic Contrast Enhanced MRI Detects Axillary Lymph Node Metastasis in Breast Cancer Patients Pre Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy
Hailey Edelman, Syosset High School
Project title: Exploring the Role of Cannabidiol in a Caenorhabditis elegans Model
Michelle Li, Syosset High School
Project title: Linarin and Luteolin Elicit Anti-Amyloid-BETA Cytotoxicity and Inflammation Properties as Novel Treatments for Alzheimer's Disease
Jordan Klein, Ward Melville High School
Project title: Prevalence of Tick-Borne Diseases in Fire Island Deer Ticks
Mariam Quraishi, Ward Melville High School
Project title: The Effect of Sibling Status of Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder on Symptom Severity and Social Development
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.