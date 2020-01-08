Thirty-six high school seniors from 20 Long Island public school districts were named scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search on Jan. 8, 2020. Meet the students and see their project titles.

Andrew Brinton, John F. Kennedy High School Project title: Marsh Restoration: Ribbed Mussels (Geukensia demissa) as a Revival Mechanism to Rebuild the Coastal Salt Marshes of Long Island, New York

Kenar Gelman, John F. Kennedy High School Project title: Chondrocyte Adenosine A2A receptor signaling leads to cellular homeostasis through activation of Protein Kinase A (PKA)

Katherine St. George, John F. Kennedy High School Project title: The Ketogenic Diet Ameliorates The Effects of Caffeine in Seizure Susceptible Drosophila melanogaster

Yu Zhu, Central Islip High School Project title: The effects of simulated microgravity on the biofilm production and susceptibility of Acinetobacter Tat mutants

Kimberly Liao, Commack High School Project title: Identification of a Model Agnostic Disease Driver in Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis; Implications for Drug Development

SShamtej Singh Rana, Commack High School Project title: Wildfire Prediction and Reduction for the West Coast of the USA Using a Neural Network Approach

Abishek Ravindran, W. Tresper Clarke High School Project title: Implementation of Novel Sector Weight and Google Trends Data Objectives using MOEA/D Curtails Systematic Risk for Quintessential Investors

Karen Li, The Wheatley School Project title: Probing the Interactions between Carbohydrates and Aromatic Amino Acids

Nicole Khaimov, Glen Cove High School Project title: Emotional Intelligence and Moral Competence Across Age Groups: A Study of Secondary School Students and Teachers

Kallista Zhuang, Great Neck South High School Project title: A Novel Link Between Xenoestrogen Bisphenol-A's Neurotoxicity and Neuroinflammation via Estrogenic Activity and Alzheimer's Disease Pathogenesis

Carrie Hsu, Herricks High School Project title: Development of a Frustrated Total Internal Reflection Biosensing System for Noninvasive Terahertz Imaging and Detecting Cell Growth

Bhav Patel, Herricks High School Project title: Changes in Neural Connectivity Underlying Attention Abilities Before and After Antipsychotic Treatment in First Episode Psychosis Patients

Sejal Gupta, Hicksville High School Project title: Development of a Machine Learning Algorithm to Predict the Path of Joints for Gait Rehabilitation

Sheryl Lin, Island Trees High School Project title: Artesunate and Quercetin in Combination -- Mitigation of Amyloid Plaque-Induced Cytotoxicity in Alzheimer's

Feiyang Dai, Jericho High School Project title: Predicting Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Response: Examining Pretreatment Biomarkers GABA and Glx

Emily Gan, Jericho High School Project title: Light manipulation for outdoor microalgae cultivation: Fluorophore co-cultivation and microbiome characterization of model and environmental isolates

Jennifer Lin, Jericho High School Project title: Lysosomal nutrient metabolism: Amino acids and cholesterol synergistically modulate mTORC1 signaling in atherosclerosis

Sara Bahri, Lynbrook High School Project title: Altered Bilayer Elasticity as a Novel Mechanism for Aminoglycoside Antibiotics' Toxicity

Kevin Carratu, Manhasset High School Project title: Supplementation of Antioxidants with Curcumin, Quercetin, and L-glutathione to Reduce Dopaminergic Neurodegeneration, Alpha-synuclein Accumulation, and Decreased Motility Associated with Parkinson's in Caenorhabditis elegans

Kevin Gauld, Manhasset High School Project title: Optimizing Neural Image Classifiers Through the Usage of Neural Style Transfer in Image Preprocessing

Ella Wesson, Manhasset High School Project title: Engineering One Layer of a Two-Dimensional Acoustic Band Gap Material and Reconstructing the Sound Pressure Field Using Acoustic Holography

Elizabeth Wu, Manhasset High School Project title: Developing Algorithmic Machinery to Explore the Cosmological Horizon Problem by Numerically Solving Maxwell's Equations in the Kasner Metric

Keaton Danseglio, North Shore High School Project title: Transgenerational Effects of Paternal Stress in Drosophila melanogaster

Kyra McCreery, North Shore High School Project title: Associations between the Slowdown in North Atlantic Tropical-Cyclone Translation Speed and Intensifying Storm Precipitation

Kreena Totala, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School Project title: The Novel Quantification of White Matter Microstructural Alterations in Thalamocortical Tracts as a Predictive Measure of ADHD Behavior and Subtype in a Pediatric Population

Priya Chainani, Paul D. Schreiber High School Project title: The Predictability of U.S. Drug Deaths Through State Level Income Inequality and Neuroticism

Jaime Levin, Paul D. Schreiber High School Project title: Categorizing geocoded anti-vaccination tweets in urban areas using Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) and dictionary-based modeling

William Borges, Roslyn High School Project title: An Innovative Approach to Recover Nitrogen from Wastewater Using Nanostructured Cellulose Sulfate

Andrew Goldberg, Roslyn High School Project title: Compression of Intrinsic Neural Timescale in Schizophrenia

Jake Stoller, Roslyn High School Project title: Examining the Effects of Decitabine on the Efficacy of DS-3032b in Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma

Caitlin Wilkinson, Smithtown High School East Project title: Rates and Traits: The Potential for Utilizing Above-ground Plant Traits to Predict Denitrification in Long Island Salt Marshes

Stephanie Lin, Smithtown High School West Project title: Convolutional Neural Network of Dynamic Contrast Enhanced MRI Detects Axillary Lymph Node Metastasis in Breast Cancer Patients Pre Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy

Hailey Edelman, Syosset High School Project title: Exploring the Role of Cannabidiol in a Caenorhabditis elegans Model

Michelle Li, Syosset High School Project title: Linarin and Luteolin Elicit Anti-Amyloid-BETA Cytotoxicity and Inflammation Properties as Novel Treatments for Alzheimer's Disease

Jordan Klein, Ward Melville High School Project title: Prevalence of Tick-Borne Diseases in Fire Island Deer Ticks