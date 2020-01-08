TODAY'S PAPER
Thirty-six high school seniors from 20 Long Island public school districts were named scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search on Jan. 8, 2020. Meet the students and see their project titles.

Andrew Brinton, John F. Kennedy High School

Andrew Brinton of John F. Kennedy High School
Credit: Island Photography

Project title: Marsh Restoration: Ribbed Mussels (Geukensia demissa) as a Revival Mechanism to Rebuild the Coastal Salt Marshes of Long Island, New York

Kenar Gelman, John F. Kennedy High School

Kenar Gelman of John F. Kennedy High School
Credit: Island Photography

Project title: Chondrocyte Adenosine A2A receptor signaling leads to cellular homeostasis through activation of Protein Kinase A (PKA)

Katherine St. George, John F. Kennedy High School

Katherine St. George of John F. Kennedy High
Credit: Island Photography

Project title: The Ketogenic Diet Ameliorates The Effects of Caffeine in Seizure Susceptible Drosophila melanogaster

Yu Zhu, Central Islip High School

Yu "Kevin" Zhu who was announced as the
Credit: James Carbone

Project title: The effects of simulated microgravity on the biofilm production and susceptibility of Acinetobacter Tat mutants

Kimberly Liao, Commack High School

Kimberly Liao of Commack High School is a
Credit: Commack School District

Project title: Identification of a Model Agnostic Disease Driver in Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis; Implications for Drug Development

SShamtej Singh Rana, Commack High School

SShamtej Singh Rana (cq) of Commack High School
Credit: Commack School District

Project title: Wildfire Prediction and Reduction for the West Coast of the USA Using a Neural Network Approach

Abishek Ravindran, W. Tresper Clarke High School

Abishek Ravindran of W. Tresper Clarke High School
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: Implementation of Novel Sector Weight and Google Trends Data Objectives using MOEA/D Curtails Systematic Risk for Quintessential Investors

Karen Li, The Wheatley School

Karen Li of The Wheatley School in Old
Credit: Island Photography

Project title: Probing the Interactions between Carbohydrates and Aromatic Amino Acids

Nicole Khaimov, Glen Cove High School

Nicole Khaimov of Glen Cove High School is
Credit: Class Act

Project title: Emotional Intelligence and Moral Competence Across Age Groups: A Study of Secondary School Students and Teachers

Kallista Zhuang, Great Neck South High School

Kallista Zhuang of Great Neck South High School
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: A Novel Link Between Xenoestrogen Bisphenol-A's Neurotoxicity and Neuroinflammation via Estrogenic Activity and Alzheimer's Disease Pathogenesis

Carrie Hsu, Herricks High School

Carrie Hsu of Herricks High School is a
Credit: Island Photography

Project title: Development of a Frustrated Total Internal Reflection Biosensing System for Noninvasive Terahertz Imaging and Detecting Cell Growth

Bhav Patel, Herricks High School

Bhav Patel of Herricks High School is a
Credit: Island Photography

Project title: Changes in Neural Connectivity Underlying Attention Abilities Before and After Antipsychotic Treatment in First Episode Psychosis Patients

Sejal Gupta, Hicksville High School

Sejal Gupta of Hicksville High School is a
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: Development of a Machine Learning Algorithm to Predict the Path of Joints for Gait Rehabilitation

Sheryl Lin, Island Trees High School

Sheryl Lin of Island Trees High School is
Credit: Jodie Spinale

Project title: Artesunate and Quercetin in Combination -- Mitigation of Amyloid Plaque-Induced Cytotoxicity in Alzheimer's

Feiyang Dai, Jericho High School

Feiyang Dai, a Regeneron scholar at Jericho High
Credit: Jericho Public Schools

Project title: Predicting Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Response: Examining Pretreatment Biomarkers GABA and Glx

Emily Gan, Jericho High School

Emily Gan, a Regeneron scholar at Jericho High
Credit: Jericho Public Schools

Project title: Light manipulation for outdoor microalgae cultivation: Fluorophore co-cultivation and microbiome characterization of model and environmental isolates

Jennifer Lin, Jericho High School

Jennifer Lin, a Regeneron scholar at Jericho High
Credit: Jericho Public Schools

Project title: Lysosomal nutrient metabolism: Amino acids and cholesterol synergistically modulate mTORC1 signaling in atherosclerosis

Sara Bahri, Lynbrook High School

Sara Bahri of Lynbrook High School is a
Credit: Lynbrook School District

Project title: Altered Bilayer Elasticity as a Novel Mechanism for Aminoglycoside Antibiotics' Toxicity

Kevin Carratu, Manhasset High School

Kevin Carratu senior 17, he is a Regeneron
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Project title: Supplementation of Antioxidants with Curcumin, Quercetin, and L-glutathione to Reduce Dopaminergic Neurodegeneration, Alpha-synuclein Accumulation, and Decreased Motility Associated with Parkinson's in Caenorhabditis elegans

Kevin Gauld, Manhasset High School

From left, Manhasset High School's Kevin Gauld semi
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Project title: Optimizing Neural Image Classifiers Through the Usage of Neural Style Transfer in Image Preprocessing

Ella Wesson, Manhasset High School

From left, Manhasset High School's Ella Wesson semi
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Project title: Engineering One Layer of a Two-Dimensional Acoustic Band Gap Material and Reconstructing the Sound Pressure Field Using Acoustic Holography

Elizabeth Wu, Manhasset High School

From left, Manhasset High School's Elizabeth Wu semi
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Project title: Developing Algorithmic Machinery to Explore the Cosmological Horizon Problem by Numerically Solving Maxwell's Equations in the Kasner Metric

Keaton Danseglio, North Shore High School

Keaton Danseglio of North Shore High School in
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: Transgenerational Effects of Paternal Stress in Drosophila melanogaster

Kyra McCreery, North Shore High School

Kyra McCreery of North Shore High School in
Credit: Margaret Franck

Project title: Associations between the Slowdown in North Atlantic Tropical-Cyclone Translation Speed and Intensifying Storm Precipitation

Kreena Totala, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School

Kreena Totala of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School
Credit: Island Photography

Project title: The Novel Quantification of White Matter Microstructural Alterations in Thalamocortical Tracts as a Predictive Measure of ADHD Behavior and Subtype in a Pediatric Population

Priya Chainani, Paul D. Schreiber High School

Priya Chainani of Paul D. Schreiber High School
Credit: Port Washington School District

Project title: The Predictability of U.S. Drug Deaths Through State Level Income Inequality and Neuroticism

Jaime Levin, Paul D. Schreiber High School

Jaime Levin of Paul D. Schreiber High School
Credit: Port Washington School District

Project title: Categorizing geocoded anti-vaccination tweets in urban areas using Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) and dictionary-based modeling

William Borges, Roslyn High School

William Borges of Roslyn High School is a
Credit: Roslyn Public Schools

Project title: An Innovative Approach to Recover Nitrogen from Wastewater Using Nanostructured Cellulose Sulfate

Andrew Goldberg, Roslyn High School

Andrew Goldberg of Roslyn High School is a
Credit: Roslyn Public Schools

Project title: Compression of Intrinsic Neural Timescale in Schizophrenia

Jake Stoller, Roslyn High School

Jake Stoller of Roslyn High School is a
Credit: Roslyn Public Schools

Project title: Examining the Effects of Decitabine on the Efficacy of DS-3032b in Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma

Caitlin Wilkinson, Smithtown High School East

Caitlin Wilkinson of Smithtown High School East is
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: Rates and Traits: The Potential for Utilizing Above-ground Plant Traits to Predict Denitrification in Long Island Salt Marshes

Stephanie Lin, Smithtown High School West

Stephanie Lin of Smithtown High School West is
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: Convolutional Neural Network of Dynamic Contrast Enhanced MRI Detects Axillary Lymph Node Metastasis in Breast Cancer Patients Pre Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy

Hailey Edelman, Syosset High School

Hailey Edelman of Syosset High School is a
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: Exploring the Role of Cannabidiol in a Caenorhabditis elegans Model

Michelle Li, Syosset High School

Michelle Li of Syosset High School is a
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: Linarin and Luteolin Elicit Anti-Amyloid-BETA Cytotoxicity and Inflammation Properties as Novel Treatments for Alzheimer's Disease

Jordan Klein, Ward Melville High School

Jordan Klein of Ward Melville High School in
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: Prevalence of Tick-Borne Diseases in Fire Island Deer Ticks

Mariam Quraishi, Ward Melville High School

Mariam Quraishi of Ward Melville High School in
Credit: Lifetouch

Project title: The Effect of Sibling Status of Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder on Symptom Severity and Social Development

