46 LI students are named Regeneron Scholars

Forty-six Long Island students in public and private schools are among 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search, the country’s oldest high school competition in the math and sciences.

Bradford Lin of the Lawrenceville School
Photo Credit: Commack School District

Bradford Lin of the Lawrenceville School

Smiti Shah of Bethpage High School
Photo Credit: Bethpage School District

Smiti Shah of Bethpage High School

Daniel Lee of Commack High School
Photo Credit: Commack School District

Daniel Lee of Commack High School

Cameron Levy of John F. Kennedy High School
Photo Credit: Bellmore-Merrick Central High school District

Cameron Levy of John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore

Anoop Singh of Commack High School
Photo Credit: Commack School District

Anoop Singh of Commack High School

Matthew Klein of John F. Kennedy High School
Photo Credit: Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District

Matthew Klein of John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore

Aditi Patil of Half Hollow Hills High School
Photo Credit: Half Hollow Hills School District

Aditi Patil of Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills

Justin Ng of George W. Hewlett High School
Photo Credit: Hewlett-Woodmere School District

Justin Ng of George W. Hewlett High School

Gilbert Spencer of Half Hollow Hills High School
Photo Credit: Half Hollow Hills School District

Gilbert Spencer of Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills

Winnie Xu of George W. Hewlett High School
Photo Credit: Hewlett-Woodmere School District

Winnie Xu of George W. Hewlett High School

Daniel Vieira, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School
Photo Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage School District

Daniel Vieira of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School

Scott Soifer of North Shore Hebrew Academy High
Photo Credit: North Shore Hebrew Academy High School

Scott Soifer of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School

Spencer Lazar of Roslyn High School
Photo Credit: Roslyn School District

Spencer Lazar of Roslyn High School

Vincent Yao of Roslyn High School
Photo Credit: Roslyn School District

Vincent Yao of Roslyn High School

Caitlin Maley, Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington
Photo Credit: Port Washington School District

Caitlin Maley of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington

Cindy Li, Smithtown High School East
Photo Credit: Smithtown High School East

Cindy Li of Smithtown High School East

Sydney Bracht, Smithtown High School East
Photo Credit: Smithtown High School East

Sydney Bracht, of Smithtown High School East

Shrey Thaker, Smithtown High School East
Photo Credit: Smithtown High School East

Shrey Thaker of Smithtown High School East

Monet Yuan of Syosset High School
Photo Credit: Syosset School District

Monet Yuan of Syosset High School

Caroline Smolensky, St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington
Photo Credit: St. Anthony’s High School

Caroline Smolensky of St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington

Justin Cohen of Syosset High School
Photo Credit: Syosset School District

Justin Cohen of Syosset High School

Emily Huang of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket
Photo Credit: Three Village School District

Emily Huang of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket

Michael Lu of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket
Photo Credit: Three Village School District

Michael Lu of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket

John Li, The Wheatley School in Old Westbury
Photo Credit: East Williston School District

John Li, of The Wheatley School in Old Westbury

