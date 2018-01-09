46 LI students are named Regeneron Scholars

Forty-six Long Island students in public and private schools are among 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search, the country’s oldest high school competition in the math and sciences.

Bradford Lin of the Lawrenceville School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Smiti Shah of Bethpage High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Daniel Lee of Commack High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Cameron Levy of John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Anoop Singh of Commack High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Matthew Klein of John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Aditi Patil of Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Justin Ng of George W. Hewlett High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Gilbert Spencer of Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Winnie Xu of George W. Hewlett High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Daniel Vieira of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Scott Soifer of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Spencer Lazar of Roslyn High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Vincent Yao of Roslyn High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Caitlin Maley of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Cindy Li of Smithtown High School East is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Sydney Bracht, of Smithtown High School East, is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Shrey Thaker of Smithtown High School East is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Monet Yuan of Syosset High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Caroline Smolensky of St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Justin Cohen of Syosset High School is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Emily Huang of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Michael Lu of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket is among 46 Long Island students out of 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search.