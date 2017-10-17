Fifty-six students in public and private schools on Long Island are among 491 semifinalists named nationwide Tuesday in the prestigious 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

The competition, which culminates in a $100,000 grand prize, honors students who investigated a range of scientific subjects, ranging from cell division to nuclear energy.

The Half Hollow Hills district has seven semifinalists — the most of any public school district on the Island — with six of those students at Half Hollow Hills High School East and one at Half Hollow Hills High School West.

“It’s a lot of effort and a lot of sacrifice on the kids’ end,” said Michael W. Lake, the district’s academic research director. “They’re spending a lot of their after-school and summer months taking on the project.”

The Herricks, Manhasset and Great Neck school systems each have six semifinalists, followed by the Jericho district, with four.

“These students have been working diligently since last year, reading journals, interviewing with mentors and getting accepted into labs,” said Renee Barcia, science research coordinator for Herricks High School.

The honorees on the Island are among 90 semifinalists statewide.

“These semifinalists represent projects deemed exceptional and notable from the pool of over 1,860 projects submitted this year — a very impressive accomplishment!” David Etzwiler, chief executive officer of the Siemens Foundation, said in a statement when all semifinalists were announced.

The national competition, which the Siemens Foundation launched in 1999, aims to increase access to higher education for students who excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Ultimately, two Siemens Competition grand prizes of $100,000 will be awarded — one to an individual and one to a team — at the contest’s national finals in early December in Washington, D.C.

Michelle Xing, 17 and a senior at Great Neck South High School, used nanofibers extracted from algae to absorb lead from water. The technique, she said, would facilitate the cost-effective removal of contaminants in waterways.

“Having this honor is very amazing and incredible,” Xing said.

A trio of Half Hollow Hills students studied ways to replace stainless steel with a plastic-graphene mixture for use in heat exchangers. The findings allow for a more cost-effective way of reducing the heat in a biodegradable way, and such devices would last longer. One of the plastics used in the mixture was polypropylene, a material used in cold cups at Starbucks and McDonald’s.

“I really learned about how something so simple and so prevalent is contributing to how industries are developing around the world,” said Kavya Rao, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills East.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the first step toward the national finals. The contest will be winnowed down Wednesday when Siemens Competition organizers announce about 100 regional finalists across the country.

Those regional competitors will submit their projects to experts at one of six universities across the nation, divided by region, and compete in virtual challenges during November.

Long Island semifinalists who are named regional finalists usually go on to compete at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, slated for Nov. 3-4, or at Carnegie Mellon University, scheduled Nov. 17-18.

The other regional competitions are at the University of Notre Dame, Nov. 3-4; the University of Texas at Austin and California Institute of Technology, both Nov. 10-11; and Georgia Institute of Technology, Nov. 17-18.

Winners in the regional events will move on to the nationals, being held at The George Washington University in the nation’s capital from Dec. 4-5.

The national second-place award is $50,000 — again, one for an individual and one for a team. All other national finalists will receive $25,000.

Two or three students generally make up a team, and any team awards are shared among them.

For this year’s contest, the minimum prize for national finalists was increased from $10,000 to $25,000.