    Education

    56 LI students are 2017 Siemens Competition semifinalists

    Fifty-six students in public and private schools on Long Island are among 491 semifinalists named nationwide Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in the prestigious 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Herrick High School's Christina Kim, Rushi Patel, Ryan
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Christina Kim, Rushikesh Patel, Ryan Hou, Sahith Vadada, Joanna Lau and Shifa Ali of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park are among semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Clockwise from bottom right, Great Neck South High
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Clockwise from bottom right, Michelle Xing, Ann Zhang, Cindy Wang, Ethan Wang, Kimberly Lu, and Shao "Matthew" Chen, all of Great Neck South High School, were named semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    The semifinalists for the Siemens Competition in Math,
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    From left, Tong Ye, Jillian Parker, Arooba Ahmed, Danielle Luntz, Kavya Rao, Kasim Waqar and Jiachen Lee, all of Half Hollow School district were named semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Susan Wu of Manhasset High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Manhasset School District)

    Susan Wu of Manhasset High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in  Math, Science & Technology.

    Mutahara Bhuiyan of Jericho High Schooll, was named
    (Credit: Jericho School District)

    Mutahara Bhuiyan of Jericho High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Katie Sierra, Northport High School, Northport, was named
    (Credit: Northport School District)

    Katie Sierra, Northport High School, Northport, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Thomas McGee of Cold Spring Harbor Junior/Senior High
    (Credit: Cold Spring Harbor School District)

    Thomas McGee of Cold Spring Harbor Junior/Senior High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Jang Hun Choi of Jericho High School, was
    (Credit: Jericho School District)

    Jang Hun Choi of Jericho High School, Jericho, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Serin Ahn of Jericho High School, was named
    (Credit: Jericho School District)

    Serin Ahn of Jericho High School, Jericho, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Kendra Zhang of Jericho High School, was named
    (Credit: Jericho School District)

    Kendra Zhang of Jericho High School, Jericho, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Dylan Makani of North Shore Hebrew Academy High
    (Credit: North Shore Hebrew Academy High School)

    Dylan Makani of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Pastor Martinez of Brentwood High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Brentwood High School)

    Pastor Martinez of Brentwood High School, Brentwood, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

    William Peng of Manhasset High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Manhasset School District)

    William Peng of Manhasset High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

    Tiffeny Chen of Manhasset High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Manhasset School District)

    Tiffeny Chen of Manhasset High School, Manhasset,  was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

    Stephen Lee of Manhasset High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Manhasset School District)

    Stephen Lee of Manhasset High School 2017 Siemens competition in science, mathematics, and technology semi-finalist

    Brian Torres of Brentwood High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Brentwood School District)

    Brian Torres of Brentwood High School, Brentwood,  was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

    Baokun Gu of Manhasset High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Manhasset School District)

    Baokun Gu of Manhasset High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

    Fred Chu of Manhasset High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Manhasset School District)

    Fred Chu of Manhasset Senior High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

    Anthonyne Metelus of Central Islip High School, was
    (Credit: Central Islip School District)

    Anthonyne Metelus of Central Islip High School, Central Islip, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Jason Kurlander of North Shore Hebrew Academy High
    (Credit: North Shore Hebrew Academy High School)

    Jason Kurlander of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Shao "Matthew" Chen, 17, a senior at Great
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Shao Chen, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Ethan Wang, 16, a junior at Great Neck
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Ethan Wang, a junior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Cindy Wang, 17, a senior at Great Neck
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Cindy Wang, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Kimberly Lu, 17, a senior at Great Neck
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Kimberly Lu, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Michelle Xing, 17, a senior at Great Neck
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Michelle Xing, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Ann Zhang, 17, a senior at Great Neck
    (Credit: Barry Sloan)

    Ann Zhang, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Herrick High School's Shifa Ali one of the
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Shifa Ali, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Herrick High School's Ryan Hou one of the
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Ryan Hou, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Herrick High School's Joanna Lau one of the
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Joanna Lau, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Herrick High School's Christina Kim one of the
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Christina Kim, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Herrick High School's Rushi Patel one of the
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Rushikesh Patel, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Herrick High School's Sahith Vadada one of the
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Sahith Vadada, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Danielle Luntz, 16, a Senior, as the announcement
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Danielle Luntz, 16, a senior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Kasim Waqar, 17, a Senior, as the announcement
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Kasim Waqar, 17, a senior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Jiachen Lee, 16, a junior, as the announcement
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Jiachen Lee, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Tong Ye, 15, a sophomore, as the announcement
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Tong Ye, 15, a sophomore at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Jillian Parker, 16, a junior, as the announcement
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Jillian Parker, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Kavya Rao, 16, a junior, as the announcement
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Kavya Rao, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Arooba Ahmed, 15, a junior, as the announcement
    (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Arooba Ahmed, 15, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Kiana Ziadkhanpour of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School
    (Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District)

    Kiana Ziadkhanpour of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School was named a semifinalist  in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

    Helen Zhang of MacArthur High School in Levittown
    (Credit: Levittown School District)

    Helen Zhang of  General Douglas MacArthur High School in Levittown, was named a semifinalist  in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

     

    Audrey Shine of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School
    (Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District)

    Audrey Shine of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School in Plainview, was named a semifinalist  in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

     

    Ruoxin Lu of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School
    (Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District)

    Ruoxin Lu of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School in Plainview was named a semifinalist  in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

     

    Elizabeth Yaboni of Smithtown High School West 2017
    (Credit: Smithtown Central School District)

    Elizabeth Yaboni, of Smithtown High School West, Smithtown, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

     

     

    Lara Kolya Cain of Smithtown High School West
    (Credit: Smithtown Central School District)

    Lara Kolya Cain, of Smithtown High School West, Smithtown, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

     

    Danielle Kelly of Friends Academy in Locust Valley
    (Credit: Friends Academy)

    Danielle Kelly, of Friends Academy in Locust Valley, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

     

    Alan Jian of Garden City High School 2017
    (Credit: Garden City School District)

    Alan Jian, of Garden City High School, Garden City, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

     

    Rahul Parthasarathy of Syosset High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Syosset School District)

    Rahul Parthasarathy, of Syosset High School, Syosset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

     

     

    Jarrad Li of Syosset High School 2017 Siemens
    (Credit: Syosset School District)

    Jarrad Li, of Syosset High School, Syosset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

     

    Jacqueline Balestrieri of St. Anthonys High School in
    (Credit: St. Anthonys High School)

    Jacqueline Balestrieri, of Saint Anthony's High School in Melville, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

