Fifty-six students in public and private schools on Long Island are among 491 semifinalists named nationwide Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in the prestigious 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Christina Kim, Rushikesh Patel, Ryan Hou, Sahith Vadada, Joanna Lau and Shifa Ali of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park are among semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Clockwise from bottom right, Michelle Xing, Ann Zhang, Cindy Wang, Ethan Wang, Kimberly Lu, and Shao "Matthew" Chen, all of Great Neck South High School, were named semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) From left, Tong Ye, Jillian Parker, Arooba Ahmed, Danielle Luntz, Kavya Rao, Kasim Waqar and Jiachen Lee, all of Half Hollow School district were named semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Manhasset School District) (Credit: Manhasset School District) Susan Wu of Manhasset High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Jericho School District) (Credit: Jericho School District) Mutahara Bhuiyan of Jericho High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Northport School District) (Credit: Northport School District) Katie Sierra, Northport High School, Northport, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Cold Spring Harbor School District) (Credit: Cold Spring Harbor School District) Thomas McGee of Cold Spring Harbor Junior/Senior High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Jericho School District) (Credit: Jericho School District) Jang Hun Choi of Jericho High School, Jericho, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Jericho School District) (Credit: Jericho School District) Serin Ahn of Jericho High School, Jericho, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Jericho School District) (Credit: Jericho School District) Kendra Zhang of Jericho High School, Jericho, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: North Shore Hebrew Academy High School) (Credit: North Shore Hebrew Academy High School) Dylan Makani of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Brentwood High School) (Credit: Brentwood High School) Pastor Martinez of Brentwood High School, Brentwood, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Manhasset School District) (Credit: Manhasset School District) William Peng of Manhasset High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Manhasset School District) (Credit: Manhasset School District) Tiffeny Chen of Manhasset High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Manhasset School District) (Credit: Manhasset School District) Stephen Lee of Manhasset High School 2017 Siemens competition in science, mathematics, and technology semi-finalist

(Credit: Brentwood School District) (Credit: Brentwood School District) Brian Torres of Brentwood High School, Brentwood, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Manhasset School District) (Credit: Manhasset School District) Baokun Gu of Manhasset High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Manhasset School District) (Credit: Manhasset School District) Fred Chu of Manhasset Senior High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Central Islip School District) (Credit: Central Islip School District) Anthonyne Metelus of Central Islip High School, Central Islip, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: North Shore Hebrew Academy High School) (Credit: North Shore Hebrew Academy High School) Jason Kurlander of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Shao Chen, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Ethan Wang, a junior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Cindy Wang, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Kimberly Lu, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Michelle Xing, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Ann Zhang, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Shifa Ali, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Ryan Hou, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Joanna Lau, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Christina Kim, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Rushikesh Patel, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Sahith Vadada, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Danielle Luntz, 16, a senior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Kasim Waqar, 17, a senior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Jiachen Lee, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Tong Ye, 15, a sophomore at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Jillian Parker, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Kavya Rao, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Arooba Ahmed, 15, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District) (Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District) Kiana Ziadkhanpour of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Levittown School District) (Credit: Levittown School District) Helen Zhang of General Douglas MacArthur High School in Levittown, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District) (Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District) Audrey Shine of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School in Plainview, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District) (Credit: Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District) Ruoxin Lu of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School in Plainview was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Smithtown Central School District) (Credit: Smithtown Central School District) Elizabeth Yaboni, of Smithtown High School West, Smithtown, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Smithtown Central School District) (Credit: Smithtown Central School District) Lara Kolya Cain, of Smithtown High School West, Smithtown, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Friends Academy) (Credit: Friends Academy) Danielle Kelly, of Friends Academy in Locust Valley, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Garden City School District) (Credit: Garden City School District) Alan Jian, of Garden City High School, Garden City, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Syosset School District) (Credit: Syosset School District) Rahul Parthasarathy, of Syosset High School, Syosset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Syosset School District) (Credit: Syosset School District) Jarrad Li, of Syosset High School, Syosset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: St. Anthonys High School) (Credit: St. Anthonys High School) Jacqueline Balestrieri, of Saint Anthony's High School in Melville, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Three Village Central School District) (Credit: Three Village Central School District) Faima Quadir, of Ward Melville Senior High School in East Setauket, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: East Williston School District) (Credit: East Williston School District) Vedant Singh, of The Wheatley School in Old Westbury, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Three Village Central School District) (Credit: Three Village Central School District) Andrew Zhang, of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Lawrence School District) (Credit: Lawrence School District) Roshan Reddy, of Lawrence High School in Cedarhurst, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Island Trees School District) (Credit: Island Trees School District) Kenneth Chan, of Island Trees High School in Levittown, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Roslyn School District) (Credit: Roslyn School District) Austin Lee, of Roslyn High School in Roslyn Heights, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Lawrence School District) (Credit: Lawrence School District) Nicholas Williams, of Lawrence High School in Cedarhurst, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

(Credit: Roslyn School District) (Credit: Roslyn School District) Vincent Yao, of Roslyn High School in Roslyn Heights, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.