Fifty-six students in public and private schools on Long Island are among 491 semifinalists named nationwide Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in the prestigious 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Christina Kim, Rushikesh Patel, Ryan Hou, Sahith Vadada, Joanna Lau and Shifa Ali of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park are among semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Clockwise from bottom right, Michelle Xing, Ann Zhang, Cindy Wang, Ethan Wang, Kimberly Lu, and Shao "Matthew" Chen, all of Great Neck South High School, were named semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
From left, Tong Ye, Jillian Parker, Arooba Ahmed, Danielle Luntz, Kavya Rao, Kasim Waqar and Jiachen Lee, all of Half Hollow School district were named semifinalists in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Susan Wu of Manhasset High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Mutahara Bhuiyan of Jericho High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Katie Sierra, Northport High School, Northport, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Thomas McGee of Cold Spring Harbor Junior/Senior High School, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Jang Hun Choi of Jericho High School, Jericho, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Serin Ahn of Jericho High School, Jericho, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Kendra Zhang of Jericho High School, Jericho, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Dylan Makani of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Pastor Martinez of Brentwood High School, Brentwood, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.
William Peng of Manhasset High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.
Tiffeny Chen of Manhasset High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.
Stephen Lee of Manhasset High School 2017 Siemens competition in science, mathematics, and technology semi-finalist
Brian Torres of Brentwood High School, Brentwood, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.
Baokun Gu of Manhasset High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.
Fred Chu of Manhasset Senior High School, Manhasset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Match, Science & Technology.
Anthonyne Metelus of Central Islip High School, Central Islip, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Jason Kurlander of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Shao Chen, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Ethan Wang, a junior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Cindy Wang, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Kimberly Lu, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Michelle Xing, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Ann Zhang, a senior at Great Neck South High School, Great Neck, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Shifa Ali, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Ryan Hou, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Joanna Lau, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Christina Kim, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Rushikesh Patel, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Sahith Vadada, of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Danielle Luntz, 16, a senior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Kasim Waqar, 17, a senior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Jiachen Lee, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Tong Ye, 15, a sophomore at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Jillian Parker, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Kavya Rao, 16, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Arooba Ahmed, 15, a junior at Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Kiana Ziadkhanpour of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Helen Zhang of General Douglas MacArthur High School in Levittown, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Audrey Shine of Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School in Plainview, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Ruoxin Lu of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School in Plainview was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Elizabeth Yaboni, of Smithtown High School West, Smithtown, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Lara Kolya Cain, of Smithtown High School West, Smithtown, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Danielle Kelly, of Friends Academy in Locust Valley, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Alan Jian, of Garden City High School, Garden City, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Rahul Parthasarathy, of Syosset High School, Syosset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Jarrad Li, of Syosset High School, Syosset, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
Jacqueline Balestrieri, of Saint Anthony's High School in Melville, was named a semifinalist in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.
