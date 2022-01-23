Long Island educators faced the mounting challenges of academic loss and mental health needs when the school year opened last fall. Students who had learned remotely for months during the COVID-19 pandemic were finally back in their classrooms full time. Despite apprehension over delta’s summer surge, there was a cautious optimism about a new normal.

Then came omicron.

"The thing that really changed the fall semester was the rise of omicron and how quickly and how steeply that rose," Syosset Superintendent Tom Rogers said last week about the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant, which hit the Island in early December.

"Omicron was a game changer."

What to know Long Island's K-12 students were back in the classrooms full time last fall prepared for a new normal. In December, omicron hit. Many Island districts have struggled with teacher shortages due to virus-related sickness and quarantine, leading to some remote learning and other disruptions to start 2022. Educators said staffing has greatly improved over the past couple of weeks and that optimism is rising again.

The impact of the variant's rise was so great that Island districts, which had largely avoided remote instruction, had to readjust to start 2022. With positivity rates rising, the state sent districts COVID-19 test kits for distribution to parents, while Gov. Kathy Hochul promoted a test-to-stay program intended to reduce the number of schoolchildren in quarantine. Still, at least 11 districts had to temporarily turn to remote learning earlier this month because too many teachers were sick or in quarantine.

Omicron affected students, too. Just after the year-end holiday break, educators reported absentee rates of 20% or more in some schools. But superintendents said they have seen an upswing, back toward their regular attendance, over the past week or so.

"Staff attendance has improved tremendously," Rogers said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the first week of the year, he said Syosset schools had more than one building on the verge of closure. From Jan. 6 to 19, 27 of 735 teachers in the district tested positive for the virus, according to the state's COVID-19 Report Card, though the number doesn't reflect those in quarantine.

In Hempstead, the district was so short of staff that it had to go remote on the last day before the holiday break. The district has been in-person since it returned from the break Jan. 3, though a teacher shortage had Superintendent Regina Armstrong evaluating her coverage options daily.

Out of 646 teachers, 43 tested positive in a recent two-week span, according to the state's COVID-19 Report Card, though the last day the district reported its numbers appeared to be on Jan. 13.

Some classes were combined early this month, she said, and "every certified person" was used to cover classes, including school counselors and social workers.

Staffing and student attendance have returned almost to the levels during the fall months, Armstrong said Thursday.

"Social workers are back on their post," she said. "We don't have the same issues that we did week one and week two of coming back from the break."

Still, COVID-19 continues to force educators to adjust.

Shortly before Syosset and all other state schools closed because of the virus in March 2020, Rogers gathered his staff together.

"What I said to them was … there was no playbook for how to do this. We're just going to get up every day. We're going to make one day's worth of good decisions, sleep [and] repeat," Rogers said while taking a quick lunch break from handing out take-home test kits to parents earlier this month.

"Now, fast forward from there 22 months ... that's really been our orientation," he said.

Shortages apparent to students

Emily Kalika, 17, said the teacher shortage, including substitutes, was apparent even before the holiday break at Uniondale High School, where she’s a senior.

"If five teachers were absent, instead of having five substitute teachers go to every single classroom, they would send all five classes into the auditorium to be watched by one substitute," Kalika said.

Most recently, 16 teachers at the school had tested positive during a two-week span ending Wednesday, according to the state's COVID-19 Report Card. The high school has 188 teachers.

Not all districts have combined classes, but many have adopted a similar strategy of stretching existing staff for greater coverage, especially amid the omicron surge.

In the Half Hollow Hills district, teachers are using their lunch or planning periods to cover classes of those absent, said Richard Haase, an English teacher and president of the Half Hollow Hills Teachers’ Association. In the first week of school reopening, certified administrators stepped in as well.

Staffing and student absenteeism has dropped significantly since earlier this month, Haase said.

"Teachers have been stretched for two years across the board and … two weeks ago was very, very difficult," he said Thursday. "We're back now; I feel like more of what we were like in November."

Barbara Gant-Johnson, a nurse at David Paterson Elementary School in Hempstead, was so busy in the first week of January that she barely had time to take her coat off before kids streamed into her office.

"It was hectic," she said. "You go through that day. And the next day will be another day. … I don’t carry it over. Because if you do, you’d be crazy."

Things calmed down this past week, she said. But since the beginning of the school year, Gant-Johnson has noticed a change in attitudes.

"People are just tired. They want to get back to ‘normal.’ We can't get back to normal yet. Unfortunately, COVID is a virus and viruses mutate constantly," she said.

The return to normalcy came easier than expected for Kalika, who walked back into her high school in September ready to accept whatever that new norm was. "For about a year and a half, we were completely online and not seeing each other in person," she said.

Then right before the holiday break — two weeks after omicron was detected on the Island — her school went virtual for five days, and again during the second week of January because of virus-related staffing shortfalls.

"It’s nerve-racking because I don't want to see my senior year get messed up," Kalika said. "Ultimately … it's out of our hands. And if we go back to virtual school, that's out of our control."

After more than a year of virtual learning, Annika Duhaney, 17, a Malverne High School senior, recalled feeling "excited and terrified" to be back inside a classroom on Sept. 4.

"Going back to school was just like tossing me into a pool of freezing water," she said. "It's a weird combination of [being] ecstatic and also terrified."

Four months later, the scene was much different.

Duhaney was among many who missed school in the first week of January, in part because two of her family members were ill. A close relative tested positive for COVID-19. When Duhaney went back Jan. 5, she noticed a lot of teachers and students out.

"Some kids were virtual themselves because they had COVID. So it was like hybrid learning," Duhaney said.

"It’s part of life," she added, referring to the uncertainty brought by the changing variants that have dominated her high school life.

'Tremendous' mental health needs

Early last fall, Lysa Mullady, a school counselor in a Suffolk elementary school, noticed how tired her students became during the day.

"Many kids were just exhausted — heads down on the desk in the very beginning of the school year," she said. "They were not used to the stamina of sitting up and staying in the classroom for a full day."

Students’ stamina improved over time, but Mullady began to see more cases of depression, disclosures of child abuse, and referrals to outside counseling agencies.

She said the number of referrals she made to a mental health clinic or child protective services has doubled from pre-pandemic levels. The pain of loss due to virus-related deaths also has surfaced in school.

The need is "absolutely tremendous," Mullady said. "I am seeing more students being triggered during the school day and having memories of people who have died. Many kids are coming down, crying, sad, wanting to talk about death and loss."

Donna Craig, a school counselor at Roosevelt High School, said she’s seen the dynamics of the teenagers’ interactions change somewhat.

"I think the general anxiety levels of students today cause them to react in different ways," she said. "I see that they're more quick to react now than before."

Looking back, Marjorie Miller thought what New York Times columnist David Brooks said on a news program best summarized how she felt about the past few months.

Brooks called 2021 "a shapeless year."

"You had this drop of hope. And everyone got excited," said Miller, president-elect of the New York State School Counselor Association. "Then it's deflated. New variant has come in and we're back to the mandates, deaths and the closures again, which is a trigger right back to where we were. There was no definite moving forward. There was no definite relief. It was shapeless."

Optimism, however, appears to come in cycles, like pandemic waves.

"The omicron surge was stunning in size, speed and impact on staffing and student attendance alike," said Rogers, who described himself as a "glass-quarter-full guy."

"Now that we appear to be past the peak with it, and I'm hoping that's the case, I think we'll see some optimism going into the spring," he said.