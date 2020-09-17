Adelphi University will be laying off 62 part- and full-time employees at the end of this month due to financial struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, a university spokesman said Thursday.

The layoffs come after the university laid off 160 part-time staffers in May. The layoffs won’t include faculty positions, university spokesman Todd Wilson said, though some open teaching positions remain frozen.

The Garden-City based four-year institution, with centers in Manhattan and Hudson Valley, "has faced difficult financial decisions in recent months due to the effects of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," Wilson said in a statement. "We have taken many steps to increase revenue and to cut costs where possible and have explored all financial remedies available to us."

Higher education institutions have faced an unprecedented financial crisis since the coronavirus emerged in the spring, college leaders have said. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in March ordered campuses to move all classes online, and colleges asked students to move out of residence halls to help promote social distancing and curtail the spread of the virus.

As a result, institutions faced revenue losses when they were pressed to give those students prorated housing refunds. Colleges also incurred unanticipated expenditures in the spring with the transition to online platforms for classes and in the new academic year with the need for personal protective equipment.

Efforts to cut costs include freezing open positions across the university, trimming discretionary spending, cutting capital budgets, reducing hourly workers, freezing salaries, accepting voluntary salary reductions from administrators, and offering early retirement packages, Wilson said.

The university is providing the staffers facing layoffs with career transition services, health insurance for one month, severance packages and access to the employee assistance program for mental health and well-being support services, he said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We're approaching these difficult decisions with care and compassion, aiming to minimize the impact on our community to the greatest extent possible, all while ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment," Wilson said.