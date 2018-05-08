Amagansett school district

VOTING

2 to 8 p.m., Amagansett School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $10,752,240 budget for 2018-19, a .69 percent increase from the current $10,678,819. The tax levy would increase by 2.98 percent from $9,299,086 to $9,575,829.

This increase is below the district’s state tax cap limit of 2.99 percent, so a simple majority vote will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single family home would be $1,860, a 2.14 percent increase from $1,821.

The proposed budgets calls for teachers to get a .75 percent contractual raise and a 5.09 percent step and column increase.

Voters will consider two propositions, one to authorize spending $107,000 from the energy and technology capital reserve fund for technical upgrades, and to authorize spending $100,000 from a capital reserve fund to replace a school bus. Both propositions will have no tax impact, the district says.

District website:

www.aufsd.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Dawn Rana-Brophy is being challenged by Mary A. Eames for an at-large seat. Terms are three years.

Dawn Rana-Brophy

BACKGROUND: Brophy, 59, has lived in the district for 58 years. She works in real estate and holds a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg College and has taken graduate-level credits at LIU Post toward a master’s degree in special education. She has served on the board since 2016. She has served as president, vice president and treasurer of the Amagansett PTA and secretary for the East Hampton Little League. Her three children are graduates of the district.

ISSUES: The greatest issue facing the school district is the search for a new superintendent, she said. “We are working with consultants School Leadership LLC to assist the board in finding a qualified person who understands the challenges that a small school district faces and someone who will embrace our diversified community,” she said. In addition, she said that school security is an important issue and that the board is exploring different options to enhance already existing school security measures. She also said that keeping the district fiscally responsible while continuing to provide an excellent education is a always an ongoing goal and mission.

Mary A. Eames

BACKGROUND: Eames, 61, has lived in the district for 45 years. She works as a principal clerk typist in another district. She holds an associate degree and she has served as an EMT for the local ambulance squad for 25 years. She now is serving as a helper/driver for Amagansett Fire Department/Ambulance and is a treasurer for the ambulance squad. Her three children, now grown, all attended the public schools.

ISSUES: She said that transparency and fiscal responsibility to the community are the most important issues facing the district. “Amagansett has three administrators for 70 students in grades kindergarten to 6th grade it is an excessive amount of administrators for a small district,” she said. Ames has been a supporter of the local schools, and was active in initiating the pre-K program back in 1983.