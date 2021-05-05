Amityville school district probes racist comment allegedly made by staffer at football game

An Amityville Memorial High School staffer allegedly made a "disturbing and derogatory" comment toward Black players during a livestream of the school's football game last month and has been banned from school grounds while the incident is investigated, according to Superintendent Mary T. Kelly and Long Island NAACP officials.

The comment, made by a white staffer broadcasting Amityville's April 24 game against Commack High School, used racially insensitive stereotypes directed at the team's Black players, according to Rev. Saba Mchunguzi, president of the Central Long Island NAACP branch.

In a letter posted on the district's website Monday, Kelly said the staff member who allegedly made the remark was removed from school grounds and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"This individual does not speak on behalf of our school district," Kelly wrote. "We find the alleged statement to be reprehensible and not aligned with Amityville’s values. While we understand and sympathize with the anger and sadness being expressed by those in our community, the district must follow proper procedures. As a public employee, this individual is entitled to due process and the district must abide by all relevant procedures."

The superintendent declined to identify the staffer. The staffer has been assigned to work at home and will not allowed on school property until the investigation is complete, she said.

Kelly declined to comment further about the incident Wednesday but said through a spokeswoman that "the district embraces our diverse community and remains fully committed to providing an instructional setting that supports the social, emotional and academic needs of all of our students."

Mchunguzi said the racist comment, which was broadcast over the loudspeaker and recorded during a livestream of the game, was made after a Black player on the Amityville football team scored a touchdown. The comment was heard by multiple individuals and a recording was briefly posted online before it was taken down, he said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The incident is expected to be addressed at the district’s Board of Education special meeting Wednesday evening at the high school. A notice on the district’s website said the school board is expected to immediately meet in executive session for "advice from the board’s attorney" about an unspecified matter.

The public session of the meeting is expected to convene at 7:30 p.m. and members of the community are expected to speak about the incident.

School board president Terry Fulton did not respond to a request for comment.

The Central Long Island Branch of the NAACP has created a flyer urging members of the community to attend the meeting to "stand up against hateful language towards our students."

The branch has also sent the school district a letter identifying their concerns around the incident.

The Amityville School District's student population is 90% Black or Hispanic, according to State Education Department data.