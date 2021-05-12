TODAY'S PAPER
Amityville teacher suspended over alleged racist comment

An Amityville Memorial High School teacher has been

An Amityville Memorial High School teacher has been suspended with pay after allegedly using racially charged language during a livestream broadcast of a school football game last month.

By Robert Brodsky
An Amityville Memorial High School teacher, allegedly heard making a racially insensitive comment toward Black players during a livestream of a school football game, has been suspended with pay, district officials announced Wednesday.

In a unanimous vote, the Amityville Board of Education voted in executive session to suspend the teacher, who was not identified, pending a hearing by a state arbitrator, according to a resolution read at the board meeting Wednesday night.

If the teacher, who is white, declines to go through the hearing process, he will be terminated, officials said.

The comment, made after a Black Amityville player scored a touchdown during an April 24 game against Commack High School, used racially insensitive stereotypes, according to the Rev. Saba Mchunguzi, president of the Central Long Island NAACP branch.

The teacher has been banned from the campus, Superintendent Mary T. Kelly said last week.

In audio of the comment, which is widely available online, the teacher can be heard making a derogatory remark about the football player and then referencing Howard Cosell, the late Monday Night Football sportscaster accused decades ago of using a racial slur in reference to a Black football player.

The Amityville School District's student population is 90% Black or Hispanic, according to State Education Department data.

Board president Terry Fulton said last week that he was "aware of allegations a district teacher made offensive remarks during a district activity." He and fellow members vowed to provide a school environment free of bigotry and discrimination.

In a letter posted on the district's website, Superintendent Mary T. Kelly said the "teacher does not speak on behalf of our school district. We find the alleged statement to be reprehensible and not aligned with Amityville’s values. While we understand and sympathize with the anger and sadness being expressed by those in our community, the district must follow proper procedures. As a public employee, this individual is entitled to due process and the district must abide by all relevant procedures."

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

