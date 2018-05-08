TODAY'S PAPER
Amityville school district

By Joie Tyrrell
VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Amityville Memorial High School and Northeast Elementary School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $91,506,765 budget for 2018-19, a 3.49 percent increase from the current $88,420,651. The tax levy would rise 3.48 percent, from $56,797,151 to $58,772,124.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.48 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single-family home were unavailable, as the district serves multiple towns with different assessed valuations.

The district is in negotiations with its teachers, so salary information was not available.

Academic programs at the elementary and secondary levels would be maintained under the proposed budget, according to the district’s budget newsletter, including offerings in science research, writing, music and art, as well as Advanced Placement courses and the AP Capstone diploma program.

Following this year’s addition of a girls lacrosse program, an intramural boys lacrosse team would be added in 2018-19 in anticipation of fielding a competitive team, the newsletter said.

District website:

amityvilleschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents Juan Leon and Jeannette Santos are running unopposed. Terms are three years.

