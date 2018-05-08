Babylon school district
VOTING
6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Babylon Junior-Senior High School’s East Gymnasium.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $53,035,604 budget for 2018-19, a 2.6 percent increase from the current $51,670,849. The tax levy would increase 3.2 percent, from $40,517,723 to $41,815,264.
This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.2 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.
School taxes on an average single-family home would rise 3.2 percent, from $9,458 to $9,761.
The proposed budget includes a 1.75 percent contractual pay increase and a 1.6 percent step increase for teachers.
The spending plan calls for the addition of Advanced Placement courses in environmental science and computer science principles.
It also includes funding for half of a foreign language teaching position at the elementary level and half of a STEAM teaching position. It eliminates one full-time teaching position, half a science position and half a math teaching position.
District website:
babylon.k12.ny.us
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbents Ann Donaldson and Tricia Pané are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.
