Babylon school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Babylon Junior-Senior High School’s East Gymnasium.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $53,035,604 budget for 2018-19, a 2.6 percent increase from the current $51,670,849. The tax levy would increase 3.2 percent, from $40,517,723 to $41,815,264.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.2 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single-family home would rise 3.2 percent, from $9,458 to $9,761.

The proposed budget includes a 1.75 percent contractual pay increase and a 1.6 percent step increase for teachers.

The spending plan calls for the addition of Advanced Placement courses in environmental science and computer science principles.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It also includes funding for half of a foreign language teaching position at the elementary level and half of a STEAM teaching position. It eliminates one full-time teaching position, half a science position and half a math teaching position.

District website:

babylon.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Ann Donaldson and Tricia Pané are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.