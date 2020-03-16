Baldwin's school district is forging ahead with a scheduled Wednesday vote on a broadscale $158 million bond issue that includes funding of expanded space for science, technology, performing arts and athletics.

The project, dubbed Innovation 2020, is the product of more than three years' planning, and will include extensive renovations of some school structures more than 100 years old, district officials said. Annual costs for typical homeowners will range from about $238 to $476, once work gets underway, the district estimated.

Voting is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Baldwin High School, 841 Ethel T. Kloberg Dr.

The 4,500-student Baldwin system, like all others on Long Island, is shut down for two weeks, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. Shari Camhi, the district's superintendent, said late Saturday that no cases had been reported in local schools, and that the decision to proceed with the bond proposal had widespread support in the community where the project has been under discussion since 2016.

"The process has been community driven," Camhi said in a statement sent to Newsday. "Our administrative team and Board of Education have produced a plan that respects the community's wishes and is financially viable."

Camhi added that more than 350 residents participated in fall discussions when the community was asked, "What would you like to see in our facilities and grounds?"

Major features of the project include:

New "state-of-the-art" elementary classrooms for instruction known as STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Enlarged kitchens capable of providing hot lunches in the district's five elementary schools

An expanded performing-arts center at Baldwin Senior High with double the capacity of an existing facility, along with a new gym and media center/library.

New turf fields and tracks at both the high school and middle school.

Air-conditioning in classrooms districtwide, together with restrooms properly equipped for persons with disabilities.

Educators across the Nassau-Suffolk region said they have seen growth in the number of bond issues proposed, and that results have been mixed.

Cold Spring Harbor won approval of a $33.2 million proposition Nov. 19. South Huntington voters rejected a $115 million plan Oct. 7, while Glen Cove voters turned down two bonds totaling $78 million Oct. 22.