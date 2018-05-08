Baldwin school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Baldwin Senior High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $131,020,750 budget for 2018-19, a 1.98 percent increase from the current $128,471,371. The tax levy would increase 1.48 percent, from $91,907,272 to $93,263,565.

This is equal to the state’s tax-cap limit of 1.48 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

The district did not provide the dollar amount of the average school tax paid on a single-family home because assessment data were not available

The district did not respond to email and telephone requests for information about the percentage of teacher salary and step increases included in the proposed budget.

A ballot proposition asks voters to authorize spending $1.46 million from a capital reserve fund set up in 2011, $5.02 million from a capital reserve fund established in 2015 and $4.48 million from a fund set up last year. The $11 million in funds would be used for paving, electric, plumbing, drainage, athletic field and fencing renovations, interior-door replacements and other projects at district buildings.

District website:

www.baldwinschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Annie Doresca and Mary Jo O’Hagan are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.