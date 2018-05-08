Bellmore-Merrick school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Shore Road School, Bellmore; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Norman J. Levy Lakeside School, Merrick; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Newbridge Road School, Bellmore; 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the North Merrick Library, North Merrick.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $159,788,043 budget for 2018-19, a 3.98 percent increase from the current $153,666,863. The local tax levy would rise 2.65 percent from $113,843,856 to $116,865,160. The increase is equal to the state’s tax cap limit of 2.65 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

The district did not provide the dollar amount of the school tax paid on an average single-family house because the impact varies in the four elementary school districts that send students to its schools.

The proposed budget funds a .95 percent salary increase and an average 1.95 percent step increase for teachers. It funds new positions for four guidance counselors, and the equivalent of 1.5 social workers. A part-time teacher would be added to expand the Chinese language program to the ninth grade.

A separate ballot proposition asks for approval to spend $1.53 million from a capital reserve fund for districtwide paving and concrete work, track resurfacing, floor and ceiling tile replacement, roof replacement and resurfacing, tennis-court refurbishing, turf replacement, door replacement, electrical and plumbing upgrades, fuel-tank replacement and other projects.

District website:

www.bellmore-merrick.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District does not hold its own school-board elections, but instead comprises two board members each from the Bellmore, North Bellmore, Merrick and North Merrick elementary school districts.