TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Bellmore-Merrick school district

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Shore Road School, Bellmore; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Norman J. Levy Lakeside School, Merrick; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Newbridge Road School, Bellmore; 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the North Merrick Library, North Merrick.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $159,788,043 budget for 2018-19, a 3.98 percent increase from the current $153,666,863. The local tax levy would rise 2.65 percent from $113,843,856 to $116,865,160. The increase is equal to the state’s tax cap limit of 2.65 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

The district did not provide the dollar amount of the school tax paid on an average single-family house because the impact varies in the four elementary school districts that send students to its schools.

The proposed budget funds a .95 percent salary increase and an average 1.95 percent step increase for teachers. It funds new positions for four guidance counselors, and the equivalent of 1.5 social workers. A part-time teacher would be added to expand the Chinese language program to the ninth grade.

A separate ballot proposition asks for approval to spend $1.53 million from a capital reserve fund for districtwide paving and concrete work, track resurfacing, floor and ceiling tile replacement, roof replacement and resurfacing, tennis-court refurbishing, turf replacement, door replacement, electrical and plumbing upgrades, fuel-tank replacement and other projects.

District website:

www.bellmore-merrick.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District does not hold its own school-board elections, but instead comprises two board members each from the Bellmore, North Bellmore, Merrick and North Merrick elementary school districts.

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Several animals were rescued Tuesday from a house Official: Pets rescued from house fire
State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman in 2014. Schneiderman rode anti-Trump wave before fall
Dr. Donald W. Seldin was known as the UT Southwestern’s Dr. Donald Seldin dies
Patrick Gerry, 66, of Elwood takes advantage of Weather: Patchy fog, then sun Wednesday
Assembly Democrats meet Tuesday to discuss replacing Attorney Dems mull replacement for Schneiderman
Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver Witness: Silver never explicitly asked for fees