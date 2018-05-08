Bellmore school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Shore Road School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $35,267,556 budget for 2018-19, a 1.92 percent increase from the current $34,602,655. The local tax levy would rise 3.32 percent, from $24,083,092 to $24,882,650.

The increase is within the state’s tax cap limit of 3.40 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house would increase 3.28 percent, from $4,518 to $4,666.

The proposed school budget includes funding for a 0.6 percent contractual salary increase and a 1.65 percent step increase for teachers.

A ballot proposition asks voters to authorize setting up a $5.8 million capital reserve fund for construction, alteration, additions and other improvements to district facilities. The district would transfer $1.85 million from an existing capital reserve fund to the new fund, with the balance coming from surplus funds.

The ballot also includes the proposed 2018-19 Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District budget of $159,788,043.

District website:

www.bellmoreschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Marion Blane and Brian Desmond are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.