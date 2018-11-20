Ninety percent of public school districts in Suffolk County have signed up to use the RAVE Panic Button Mobile App since it was introduced earlier this year, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Tuesday.

Bellone made the announcement at Kings Park High School, where he is honoring the district for being the first of Suffolk's districts to implement the county’s most recent investment in school safety technology.

"Today is another step forward in protecting our schools," he said.

The cellphone system. as a direct line from a school building to law enforcement, allows teachers and administrators to alert authorities about an active-shooter situation or other emergency event with the push of a button.

Concerns about school safety have been amplified since mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14 and Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 18.

Districts across Long Island have further increased safety measures, including updates to building infrastructure, hiring of additional school security staff and boosting mental health services for students.

In July, Bellone signed legislation for a $2 million bond to cover the licensing of the RAVE Panic Button for public and private schools across the county.

When administrators and faculty at participating schools are faced with an emergency, they can activate the application on a smartphone, which immediately calls 911 and simultaneously alerts other personnel.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It also allows communication between law enforcement and first responders with those on the school premises, and provides up-to-date information that responders may need, such as the layout of the school building.

The alert does not go through a traditional call log where other emergency calls are fielded. Instead, it is given its own call log and police are dispatched immediately. The system also allows police to access school security cameras so they can make a plan for an active shooter.

Nassau County introduced the application to its public schools in 2016, and officials reported in July that 44 of 56 public school districts are using the program, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

At the start of the 2018-19 school year, Nassau police officials said they expected all districts to implement the application this year.