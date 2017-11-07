Education chief upholds 6th-grade move to Berner Middle School
State commissioner says school board’s July reversal of the plan was ‘arbitrary’ and ‘contrary to sound educational policy.’
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia on Tuesday upheld the Massapequa school district’s relocation of sixth-graders to Berner Middle School, a move that took effect in September amid rancor in the South Shore community.
Elia, in rulings related to the middle school’s reconfiguration, found that the change was educationally sound and noted that it had stemmed from the work of a 30-member...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe