Long IslandEducation

Education chief upholds 6th-grade move to Berner Middle School

State commissioner says school board’s July reversal of the plan was ‘arbitrary’ and ‘contrary to sound educational policy.’

Barbara Luba helps her sixth-grade social studies students as they get to work on their computers on the first day of school at Berner Middle School in Massapequa on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Scott Eidler  scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia on Tuesday upheld the Massapequa school district’s relocation of sixth-graders to Berner Middle School, a move that took effect in September amid rancor in the South Shore community.

Elia, in rulings related to the middle school’s reconfiguration, found that the change was educationally sound and noted that it had stemmed from the work of a 30-member...

Scott Eidler is an education reporter and has worked at Newsday since 2012. He is a native Long Islander.

