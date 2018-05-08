Bethpage school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bethpage High School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes an $85,229,857 budget for 2018-19, a 1.99 percent increase from the current $83,569,427. The tax levy would rise 2.9 percent, from $61,927,055 to $63,722,940.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.95 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home were not available because Nassau County has not provided the data needed to make the calculations, according to district officials.

The proposed budget includes a 1 percent contractual raise and an average 2.1 percent step increase for teachers. An Advanced Placement course in Capstone Research would be added.

Voters will decide a proposition to authorize spending $2,954,000 from a capital reserve fund to improve safety for entranceways and take other security measures at district school buildings; install air-conditioning in Bethpage High School cafeterias and lighting in the John F. Kennedy Middle School parking lot; and upgrade Wi-Fi, software and switches in schools and the administration building.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

District website:

bethpagecommunity.com

THE CANDIDATES

Three positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents James McGlynn and Sandra Watson are unopposed for full terms. Christina Scelta, who was appointed to the panel this year when trustee Kurt Spears resigned, is running unopposed for the one-year term remaining on that seat. Full terms are three years.