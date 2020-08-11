Betty A. Rosa, the state Board of Regents chancellor, will take direct control of the Education Department as interim commissioner on Friday, and resign her board position, officials announced Tuesday.

Rosa's unusual move takes place at a pivotal point, as schools on Long Island and across the state move toward reopening classes in September. Classrooms statewide closed in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Districts and schools are about to begin an instructional year like no other in our history," Rosa said in a statement. "It is imperative that the department continues its important work without interruption, and I am dedicated to providing that constancy as interim commissioner."

Rosa, a former Bronx school superintendent, was appointed in 2008 to the Regents board and has served as its chancellor, or chairman, since 2016. She will be the fourth person to serve as head of the education department in the past year.

