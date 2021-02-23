President Joe Biden's administration has underlined its support for resumption of standardized student testing later this year, while adding that schools still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic can in some instances postpone exams until summer or fall.

In an approach it described as balanced and flexible, the U.S. Education Department released a letter Monday night saying states can apply, as they did last year, for waivers from federal "accountability" rules for schools. Under those rules, schools where large numbers of students fail federally-required tests face potential lowering of their academic ratings.

However, the federal agency added that it was not accepting applications for blanket waivers from testing, as it did last year. New York and some other states recently requested such exemptions for the second year in a row, citing the safety hazards posed to schools by the pandemic.

In Albany, a spokesperson for the state Education Department, Emily DeSantis, voiced disappointment with the federal decision, while adding that her agency would continue discussions with the U.S. department to "find a path forward that is best for the health and safety of all New York's children."

DeSantis added that the state's policymaking Board of Regents in March would consider adopting regulations that would free students from the need to pass state Regents exams in order to obtain high school diplomas. This measure would be consistent with federal policy holding that test results should be used solely as measures of student learning, rather than as high-stakes graduation requirements.

The federal agency suggested that states consider alternatives, such as shortened tests, remote assessment for homebound students, and postponement of exams, in some cases, until summer or fall of 2021.

"State assessment and accountability systems play an important role in advancing educational equity," said the federal letter addressed to state school authorities across the country. "At the same time, it is clear that the pandemic requires significant flexibility for the 2020-21 school year so that states can respond to the unique circumstances they are facing: keep students, staff and their families safe; and maintain their immediate focus on supporting students' social, emotional, and academic development."

The letter is signed by Ian Rosenblum, acting assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education. Rosenblum is a former executive director of Education Trust-New York, a research and advocacy agency that focuses on education of at-risk students.

Student testing, required by long-standing federal laws, is one of the most volatile issues in education today, both on Long Island and nationwide. The controversial nature of the issue was highlighted Tuesday morning when an influential statewide teachers union in New York issued a statement blasting the federal announcement.

"In a year that has been anything but standard, mandating that students take standardized tests just doesn't make sense," said Andy Pallotta, president of the New York State United Teachers union. "We need to ensure that our students who have been hardest hit during the pandemic receive the support they need. Sizing up students with inequitable and stressful exams is not the solution."

The NYSUT organization, headquartered in Albany, represents more than 600,000 members statewide,

Like other states, New York normally administers federally-required tests in English and math to all students in grades three through eight in the spring. It also gives required tests in English, math and science, in the form of Regents exams, to high school students in June.

Such tests were canceled for the 2019-20 school year, and state authorities on Feb. 12 applied to Washington for additional cancellations in 2020-21. State officials emphasized safety concerns in advancing their request.

At the time, the state's education commissioner, Betty Rosa, said, "We continue to work with schools to protect the health and well-being of everyone in our schools during this challenging time."

Many U.S. officials, on the other hand, have voiced concern over indications that students have fallen behind academically during the pandemic, especially in math. Those authorities have called for resumption of testing that would reveal areas of special concern. One particular concern is that the pandemic's impact may be felt most in poor, mostly minority communities where students have least access to Wi-Fi connections, laptop computers and other technology needed for at-home instruction.

In addition, officials have noted that the federal government is pouring billions of extra dollars into schools as part of pandemic-relief programs, and needs some means of measuring whether the spending is achieving desired results.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Senate education committee, underlined these points in a December interview with Education Week, a national publication.

"I just think we have a moral responsibility to understand how all of our students are doing, where we are falling short, and we have to use data to make sure that we are doing the right thing and sending the dollars to where they are needed the most," Murray said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.