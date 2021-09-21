Six Long Island high schools — four in Nassau County and two in Suffolk — were named Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday.

Blue ribbons recognize schools in two categories: those with superior graduation rates and test scores, and those with exemplary records in closing achievement gaps between students of different races, ethnicities and economic backgrounds.

The public schools honored were Nassau's Sanford H. Calhoun High in Merrick, Jericho High and North Shore Senior in Glen Head, and Commack High and Robert M. Grable Jr. Mount Sinai High in Suffolk. Nassau's Rambam Mesivta High, a private school in Lawrence, also was honored. They are among 19 schools recognized statewide and 325 nationwide.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement during his Return to School Road Trip, while visiting an awardee school, Walter R. Sundling Jr. High School, in Palatine, Illinois.

"I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better," Cardona said.

Three Long Island public high schools — Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy, Wantagh and West Islip — made the Blue Ribbon list last year.

Applications for Blue Ribbon typically require months of preparation by school employees and supporters. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has presented about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jericho High, with about 1,200 students, often has landed at the top of nationally recognized lists. The district has been honored repeatedly for its scientific achievements.

When the district learned of the Blue Ribbon honor, "It was an absolute joy," said Jericho High Principal David Cohen, who lauded the work of the students, staff and administration especially during a school year challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the district has added a social and emotional program called "Nest" to its curriculum, and that was part of its application for the Blue Ribbon recognition. The school also held wellness days during the school year to help students and staff cope with the impacts of the pandemic.

"It was by far the most challenging year I ever experienced as an educator for 27 years," Cohen said. "I could not have been more proud of how the school came together during a very difficult time."

Mount Sinai Superintendent Gordon Brosdal said he wasn’t surprised the high school, with about 750 students, was recognized, mainly because of the caliber of students there. He said the award really belongs to the whole community.

"The students challenge themselves, and they demonstrate self-discipline," he said. "Walking through the hallways … it is just an amazing place to be."

The high school was named recently for former Principal Robert Grable, who died in 2019 at age 49. Principal Peter Pramataris said the recognition Tuesday is "directly attributed to his legacy."

"He was a big part of the success that led to this award," he said.