ALBANY — State school authorities acknowledged Monday they have been inundated by more than 140,000 emails and letters revolving around proposed regulation of private and parochial schools, and that they planned to consult with school leaders, parents and others before pursuing any enforcement of new rules.

In recent months, the controversy over proposed private-school regulation, once limited to parts of New York City and Rockland County, has spread to Long Island and other regions of the state. Networks of Catholic schools and independent preparatory academies have joined with Orthodox Jewish schools originally targeted in denouncing the state’s regulatory efforts as a classic example of government overreach.

In June, the state Education Department, with the approval of the Board of Regents, had proposed new rules spelling out instructional time required for specific academic subjects taught in religious schools and other private academies. The proposal was in response to complaints by alumni of some Orthodox Jewish yeshivas, that they hadn’t received adequate instruction in secular subjects, including English.

At their monthly meeting Monday, some Regents made it clear they hoped to reach a compromise with private school representatives, which would represent a “win-win” solution to an increasingly bitter controversy. The intensity of the issue has been shown by the volume of critical comments received from the public over a three-month period, education department officials said.

“That is more than I’ve ever seen in my 13 years in the state Education Department — far more,” said Shannon Tahoe, the agency’s interim commissioner who reports to the Regents. Tahoe, formerly the agency’s chief counsel, was named to the department’s top post in November on a temporary basis.

Tahoe said the department’s next step would be to reach out to “stakeholders” — a term commonly applied to school administrators, teachers and parents — before taking any further action. The interim commissioner did not provide a timetable for negotiations planned with private-school representatives.

Some of those representatives from the Island and other parts of the state, who attended Monday’s meeting, voiced hope that a workable settlement could be reached.

“I’m encouraged today that they’re going to be engaging stakeholders,” said Richard Altabe, principal of the lower division of Hebrew Academy of Long Beach, which enrolls 1,700 students in the Five Towns area of Nassau County. “We feel there is potential for a win-win.”

Altabe said his own academy, which reflects the philosophy of modern Orthodox Judaism, combines religious studies with a full set of secular courses, including college-level Advanced Placement instruction at the secondary level. Nonetheless, he added that his school, like many others, opposes the state’s regulatory changes as originally proposed, on grounds that they would violate basic religious principles.

“Obviously, I’m representing a school that exceeds the academic standards of most public schools in New York,” Altabe said. “But this is about preserving the independence of private and parochial schools.”

The controversy first erupted in 2015, when former students at dozens of Orthodox schools in New York City filed a complaint. The alumni charged that yeshivas were not providing adequate secular instruction, especially in English and particularly to boys who were expected to concentrate on religious matters.

One leader of the protest movement, Naftuli Moster, who grew up in Brooklyn and attended a religious school himself, has described private all-male high schools in Hasidic Orthodox Jewish communities that focused entirely on Judaic studies. Instructors in such schools spoke mostly in Yiddish, and provided no secular coursework at all, Moster recalled.

“I didn’t know how to write essays, or even what the word ‘essay’ means,” Naftuli said in an interview posted on the website of a group he serves as executive director. The organization is called Young Advocates for Fair Education, YAFFED for short.

Defenders of Orthodox education respond that there are more than 400 yeshivas in New York State, all run independently, and that it would be unfair to characterize all such schools in identical terms. Defenders acknowledge that such schools focus on Jewish religious texts, but add that secular courses also are included, at least in the elementary and middle grades.

An Orthodox group, Parents for Educational and Religious Liberty in Schools or PEARLS, headquartered in Brooklyn, describes a yeshiva education as “a rigorous one that requires discipline inside and outside the classroom, the same kind of discipline and willpower needed to succeed in professional life.”

Naftuli and others pressing for more secular education in Orthodox schools point to New York State’s long-standing compulsory education law. One provision of that law, adopted in 1895, requires that instruction in nonpublic schools be “at least substantially equivalent to the instruction given to minors of like age and attainments at the public schools of the city or district where the minor resides.”

That “substantially equivalent” clause, when first approved, was meant to deal with a dispute between Protestants and Catholics over instruction in parochial schools.

Now, 125 years later, the state Education Department is trying to deal with the dispute by spelling out what is meant by “equivalent” education.

To do this, the department has drafted regulations detailing the “units” or yearlong courses of secular studies mandated at various grade levels. Private high schools, for example, like public ones, would be required to provide four units of English and social studies, three units of mathematics and science, two units of physical education and one unit in the arts.