ALBANY — The state’s Board of Regents has abruptly dropped its use of a prominent national research group that had served as a consultant in the review of high school graduation requirements, education officials said Monday.

State education officials, who report to the Regents, said the review, first announced in July, will continue on an extended schedule, which will include a series of regional meetings where local school administrators, teachers, parents and others will be invited to share their views on diploma issues. Two of the meetings announced Monday are scheduled for the Island — one March 4 in eastern Suffolk County, another March 27 in western Suffolk.

A separate, related meeting where high school students will have a chance to speak out is scheduled for Feb. 10 in Nassau County.

The research group, Achieve, which is based in Washington, D.C., began working with the Regents on graduation requirements in November. It is being replaced by WestEd, another nonprofit organization, based in San Francisco. Achieve, created in 1996 as part of a national push to better prepare students for college and careers, ran afoul of parents and groups on Long Island and across the state for its support of controversial Common Core academic standards.

Meanwhile, the Regents board, which sets much of the state’s educational policy, has decided for the second time in five months that it needs more time to complete its evaluation of diploma requirements. Much of the review is focused on the state’s use of Regents exams, and on other academic measures that might serve as substitutes.

The review, announced in July by then-Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, originally was intended to be completed by the fall of 2020. In September, after Elia resigned, that timeline was extended to the fall of 2021, and now it is being pushed forward again to the winter of 2022.

Emily DeSantis, a spokeswoman for the state Education Department, said in a statement that the longer timeline would allow Elia’s permanent successor, once he or she is chosen, to fully engage in the planned overhaul of graduation requirements. The department’s chief legal counsel, Shannon Tahoe, currently is serving as interim commissioner, and a permanent successor is to be named in coming months, possibly by June.

As part of the extended schedule, the Regents next summer are supposed to appoint a blue-ribbon commission, which will then hold a series of meetings and recommend specific changes in graduation requirements by the winter of 2022.

“Under this updated timeline, the commission’s work will be completed in approximately two years, and this is by design so ample stakeholder and public feedback can be part of the process,” DeSantis stated.

DeSantis added that Achieve had been dropped as a consultant “due to concerns raised by stakeholders.”

Achieve originally was established by a bipartisan group of governors and business leaders as part of a national drive to raise academic standards and better prepare high school students for the future. Much of the funding for the effort was provided by a foundation supported by software billionaire Bill Gates.

One of Achieve’s tasks was to provide technical support for states that were trying to put into effect the national Common Core standards released in 2010 by the National Governors Association. In New York, as in some other states, the push for higher standards ran into opposition from parents and teachers, who complained that the effort was rushed, and that it put too much pressure on teachers and students alike.

On Long Island, in particular, the controversy led to massive test boycotts.

Achieve’s president, Michael Cohen, said in a phone interview Monday that his agency initially was asked by the state to provide support, that the reasons for the state’s change of mind were not entirely clear, but that he was well aware of the political battle that had been waged in New York over Common Core standards and tests.

“Hopefully, they can keep those battles behind them,” Cohen said.

Some parents on the Island over the weekend welcomed the Regents’ decision to change consultants.

“New York State has the capacity to do this work itself,” said Bonnie Buckley, a former East Islip PTA leader who now lives in Bellport. “So, I’m very happy about Achieve being gone.”

Buckley heads a parent lobbying network, Multiple Pathways for a High School Diploma in New York State.

Supporters of New York’s review of graduation standards frequently note that thousands of students statewide fail to graduate each year, many because they cannot pass required Regents exams. Such talk has raised concerns among some educators that the review will result in lowering standards, though Regents deny this.

“I guess they’re fearful that anything touching on Common Core might be problematic for them,” said Charles Russo, superintendent of East Moriches schools and a former president of the Suffolk County School Superintendents Association. “My real concern is whether we’re actually improving graduation requirements, or simply solving a political problem of low graduation rates.”