Betty A. Rosa, the state's interim education commissioner and a longtime advocate for changes in standardized testing, was named permanent commissioner Monday afternoon.

Rosa's appointment, unanimously approved by the state's Board of Regents, was widely expected. Rosa has served in an interim capacity since August at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and formerly chaired the Regents board itself with the title of chancellor. She is the first Latina woman to serve as commissioner.

Rosa, a former Bronx educator with more than 30 years' experience, was saluted by board colleagues as someone who "has never forgotten her Puerto Rican roots" and who will "hear the voices of those least likely to speak up, the vulnerable, those at risk."

"Now, more than ever, we must address the equity gaps our state faces, and I am eager to partner with the board and the education community to further these efforts," Rosa said in a prepared statement after the vote.

Earlier in the day, Regents received an update on the state Education Department's plans to seek federal waivers from required student testing for the second year in a row. The board's current chancellor, Lester Young, has said state tests cannot be safely and fairly administered in the midst of the pandemic.

More than 80% of public comments received on the department's draft waiver requests were favorable, Regents were told. Department officials said they expect to submit waiver requests to Washington later this week.

The waivers, if approved by the U.S. Department of Education, would allow New York to cancel state tests in grades three through eight, along with Regents exams usually administered in high schools. Federal authorities have not yet committed to wholesale test waivers, however.

Standardized testing in the midst of a health crisis is a hotly debated issue, both on Long Island and statewide.

In recent weeks, teacher unions and other groups wary of the stressful impact of testing have pushed for a second year of cancellations. Some business groups and others have argued, however, that parents and the public in general should be provided with data showing whether or not children are keeping up with their studies.

President Joe Biden has not yet committed on the issue of testing waivers, nor have members of his administration.

Biden's nominee for education secretary, Miguel Cardona, appeared to keep options open last week during his confirmation hearing before U.S. senators in Washington, D.C. Cardona previously served as Connecticut's state education commissioner, before his nomination for secretary.

Cardona, in response to questions at the hearing, rejected some uses of tests and endorsed others. He said he would not support bringing students back to school after they had opted for remote study at home, simply to be tested.

On the other hand, Cardona suggested that testing should resume for some students, because score results could be used to help set priorities for funding.

"I do feel, sir, that if we don't assess where our students are, and their level of performance, it's going to be difficult for us to provide some targeted support," he said.