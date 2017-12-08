TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 39° Good Afternoon
Overcast 39° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

East Meadow school evacuated after bomb threat, officials say

The W.T. Clarke Middle School / High School in Salisbury was evacuated after a bomb threat Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, and students were bused to East Meadow High School, police and school officials said.  Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The W.T. Clarke Middle School / High School was evacuated Friday after a bomb threat, police and school officials said.

The students were bused to East Meadow High School after the threat was reported at 11:15 a.m. the officials said.

A police spokeswoman said the Bomb Squad and other first responders were at the scene on Edgewood Drive in Salisbury.

The school district posted...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Professor Patrice Nganang participates in a demonstration against Stony Brook: Professor detained in Cameroon
Mike Francesa laughs during an interview at WFAN Francesa going out with a flourish at WFAN
Liam Kearney, 21, left, of Glen Head, and Nassau cops: Pair stole, then used credit card
Police investigate a shooting on Peninsula Boulevard in Cops: Gunfire near school board meeting
Bethenny Frankel visits Bethenny Frankel buys former Hamptons B&B
District Court Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli recused herself from Judge's texts coached prosecutors on charges