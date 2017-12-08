East Meadow school evacuated after bomb threat, officials say
The W.T. Clarke Middle School / High School was evacuated Friday after a bomb threat, police and school officials said.
The students were bused to East Meadow High School after the threat was reported at 11:15 a.m. the officials said.
A police spokeswoman said the Bomb Squad and other first responders were at the scene on Edgewood Drive in Salisbury.
