Officials came together Saturday to give away 1,200 backpacks to children at a drive-thru back-to-school event at Brentwood High School.

Inside the backpacks were notebooks, pens and pencils for kids to prepare for the upcoming school year. And there was more: Personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers, along with boxed lunches, also were given out.

State Sen. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) and the Liga De Justica, which specializes in representing Long Island’s Latino immigrants, held the event outside the school, said attorney William Ferro, who sponsored and helped coordinate it.

Kids stayed inside their guardian's vehicle as they were handed the backpacks and lunches, to maintain social distancing.

The backpacks and PPE were paid for by the Liga De Justica.