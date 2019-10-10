TODAY'S PAPER
Bridgehampton student collects clothing for the Bahamas

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Bridgehampton High School student recently spearheaded a clothing drive to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Miles Clark, a junior, collected more than 500 pounds of new and gently used clothing — including shoes, shorts and T-shirts — during a three-week drive held last month in the aftermath of the Category 5 storm, which was the strongest to ever hit the Bahamas. 

Clark said he was inspired to do so because his family frequently visits the Bahamas. They already had a trip planned there for late September.

"We were going to cancel, but it seemed like a good opportunity," Clark, 16, said. "Seeing these families decimated is a painful sight."

Clark, who promoted the clothing drive through his school's morning announcements, said his family transported the items in about 10 duffel bags by shipping them to Florida through FedEx. They took them the rest of the way via a charter flight. 

"This gesture points to the goodness of people in our school community," Bridgehampton Principal Mike Miller said. "We all commend Miles, his family and the many other families and community members who've generously helped by putting others before themselves."

Clark is a member of his school's robotics team and participates in varsity tennis and cross country at East Hampton High School and Pierson High School, respectively.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

