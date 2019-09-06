Cancer survivors named Boy and Girl of the Year

Two children, from Miller Place and Port Washington, have been named this year’s Boy and Girl of the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Long Island chapter.

Jesse Pallas, a sixth-grader at Port Jefferson Middle School, and Morgan Sim, a first-grader at John J. Daly Elementary in Port Washington, were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the ages of 4 and 3, respectively. Jesse, 12, is a two-time cancer survivor and went into remission after a six-year battle, while Morgan, 6, finished chemotherapy in May 2018.

In their roles, Jesse and Morgan had money raised in their honor by this year's Man and Woman of the Year, who were Asaf German, of Lloyd Neck, and Lauren Zambelli, of Deer Park. The two raised about $470,000 and $103,000, respectively, during a recent 10-week fundraising campaign.

"Jesse and Morgan were truly the inspiration for our 2019 Man and Woman of the Year campaign," said Meagan Doyle, campaign director for the society's Long Island chapter. "We thank them for being ambassadors of our mission and for sharing their story of survivorship with us all."

German's amount set the record for the most raised by a single candidate on Long Island, society officials said. He also ranked eighth nationally in total funds raised out of 936 candidates.