TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Cancer survivors named Boy and Girl of the Year

Jesse Pallas, of Miller Place, and Morgan Sim,

Jesse Pallas, of Miller Place, and Morgan Sim, of Port Washington, were named Boy and Girl of the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Long Island chapter. Photo Credit: Victoria Neary

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

Two children, from Miller Place and Port Washington, have been named this year’s Boy and Girl of the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Long Island chapter.

Jesse Pallas, a sixth-grader at Port Jefferson Middle School, and Morgan Sim, a first-grader at John J. Daly Elementary in Port Washington, were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the ages of 4 and 3, respectively. Jesse, 12, is a two-time cancer survivor and went into remission after a six-year battle, while Morgan, 6, finished chemotherapy in May 2018.

In their roles, Jesse and Morgan had money raised in their honor by this year's Man and Woman of the Year, who were Asaf German, of Lloyd Neck, and Lauren Zambelli, of Deer Park. The two raised about $470,000 and $103,000, respectively, during a recent 10-week fundraising campaign.

"Jesse and Morgan were truly the inspiration for our 2019 Man and Woman of the Year campaign," said Meagan Doyle, campaign director for the society's Long Island chapter. "We thank them for being ambassadors of our mission and for sharing their story of survivorship with us all."

German's amount set the record for the most raised by a single candidate on Long Island, society officials said. He also ranked eighth nationally in total funds raised out of 936 candidates.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A surf caster fishing for striped bass at New cuts coming to striped bass fishing
Keith Dillon is arraigned after his indictment on Veteran weeps at his DWI sentencing; gets 6 to 12 years
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, left, Thomas Ronayne, Bellone to raise funds to repair 9/11 park
Shoreham-Wading River's varsity football head coach Aden Smith District: SWR football coach 'removed' amid investigation
John Flynn, who was directly in charge of The sewer district stench
The Miss 'Game of Thrones'? Catch the concert
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search