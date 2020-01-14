Growth in school property taxes for Long Island and the rest of the state will be capped at 1.81% for the 2020-21 academic year, representing the tightest restriction in three years, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced Tuesday.

Annual caps, set by the state based on inflation rates, limit the amount of revenue known as tax levies that school systems and municipalities can raise in any given year. Next school year’s restriction is tighter than the 2% caps set in 2019-20 and 2018-19.

“As the levy growth rate dips below 2%, school district and municipal officials need to be fiscally cautious and examine where they can limit spending to stay under the cap,” DiNapoli said in prepared statement. “Local governments will have to examine their budgets more closely to control expenses.”

While Albany’s latest announcement on caps was expected, it underlines the more general fiscal worries confronting the Island’s 124 school districts. The state itself faces a looming $6 billion budget deficit, and local school administrators are anxiously awaiting Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s budget message, which is due later this month.

Such messages include proposals for state financial assistance to school districts, which constitutes about 25% of the more than $13 billion being spent this school year on the Island’s public schools.

Roberta Gerold, superintendent of Middle Country schools, said her district, like many others, is dealing with increased costs in the form of tutoring for students who speak limited English, expansion of special-education services and growing student requests for high-tech courses. The Middle Country system, located in central Brookhaven Town, enrolls 9,600 students — third-largest on the Island.

“All of these come at a cost, and that cost often exceeds what the tax caps allow,” Gerold said.

The state’s tax-cap law, which first took effect in 2012, limits annual growth in tax levies to 2% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower. The law, a signature initiative of the Cuomo administration, is regarded by experts as one of the strictest in the country and is widely popular with the public.

Actual tax limits in local districts vary, depending on the portion of their spending that is exempt from caps. One large exception is spending generated by school construction bonds approved by district voters.

Under law, districts seeking to override state caps must win approval by at least 60% of those voters. Such approvals are relatively rare.