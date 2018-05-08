Center Moriches school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday at Clayton Huey Elementary Gymnasium.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $43,100,129 budget for 2018-19, a 2.31 percent increase from the current $42,127,133. The tax levy would increase by 2.57, from $22,653,881 to $23,235,914.

This increase is equal to the 2.57 percent district’s tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote will be required to approve the budget.

The proposed budget calls for teachers to get a contractual increase of 1 percent.

School taxes in the district on an average single-family house would rise from $271.93 per $100 of assessed value to $278.92 per $100 of assessed value.

District website:

cmschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Jennifer Chernis and George Maxwell are running for two at-large seats.

The top vote-getter will serve a full three-year term while the other finisher will serve the remainder of a term that ends June 30, caused by a vacancy when trustee Annette Rank resigned in May 2017. Tom Hogan was appointed to fill that position but is not a candidate.

Jennifer Chernis

BACKGROUND: Chernis, 43, has lived in the district for 16 years. She is a special-education teacher in the East Moriches School District. She has a master’s degree in special education from LIU Post and a master’s degree in educational administration from Grand Canyon University. She also holds a bachelor’s from St Joseph’s College. She has been an America Achieves Voice Fellow and an America Achieves Policy Fellow. She has three children in the district and has served on the Board of Education’s Curriculum Committee for three years.

ISSUES: She said the biggest issue facing the district is how to provide the children with a strong aligned curriculum to support learning and success. She wants to ensure that all children have access to educational opportunities and enriching experiences while also being fiscally responsible.

George Maxwell

BACKGROUND: Maxwell, 48, is a teacher in the Hicksville district. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Scranton, his master’s degree in elementary education at Dowling College, and a school district administration certificate at Stony Brook University. He has three children, two enrolled in the district schools and one who is a local graduate. He is a member of the Booster Club. He also coaches football and girls basketball at Hicksville Middle School where he works.

ISSUES: The greatest issue facing the district is its financial situation and fiscal status, he said. “It seems every time we make cuts, we are making cuts in the classroom where it greatly affects students the most,” he said, adding he would look for other ways to allocate funds. Maxwell also said he would like the district to look into if it could share services or programs either through BOCES or with nearby districts.