Long IslandEducation

Central Islip High principal charged in domestic case, placed on leave by district

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Central Islip Union School employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault in what court records describe as a violence domestic case.

Brett MacMonigle, 46, principal at Central Islip High, was charged with third-degree assault, Suffolk County police said. Additional information, including the name of the person he allegedly assaulted, was not immediately available, police said.

“The conduct with which Mr. MacMonigle has been charged did not occur during the workday or on school grounds, and did not involve students or staff in any way,” according to a news release issued by the Central Islip Union Free School District. “We intend to monitor the situation closely and to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The school district placed MacMonigle on leave.

MacMonigle’s attorney, Daniel Driscoll of Bay Shore, could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

MacMonigle, who was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip and released without bail, was ordered to return to court Aug. 7.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

