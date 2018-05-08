Central Islip school district

VOTING

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Early Childhood Center, also known as Alfano Elementary School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $210,833,025 budget for 2018-19, a 3.54 percent increase from the current $203,623,675. The tax levy would increase 1.69 percent, from $90,494,353 to $92,025,934.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.09 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single-family home would rise 1.88 percent, from $8,579.60 to $8,740.98.

The proposed budget calls for teachers to get a step increase of 1.8 percent.

District website:

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

cischools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Fred Philips and William Softy are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.