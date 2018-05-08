Central Islip school district
VOTING
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Early Childhood Center, also known as Alfano Elementary School.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $210,833,025 budget for 2018-19, a 3.54 percent increase from the current $203,623,675. The tax levy would increase 1.69 percent, from $90,494,353 to $92,025,934.
This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.09 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.
School taxes on an average single-family home would rise 1.88 percent, from $8,579.60 to $8,740.98.
The proposed budget calls for teachers to get a step increase of 1.8 percent.
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbents Fred Philips and William Softy are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.
